28/09/2018 12:30:00

TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Related content
26 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
26 Sep - 
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Final Phase 2 Multiple ..
25 Sep - 
TG Therapeutics Announces Update Regarding UNITY-CLL Ph..

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences.  Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following conferences:

  • The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 2:20pm ET, being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

  • The Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 1:00pm ET, being held at the Sofitel New York Hotel, also in New York City.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at https://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B‐lymphocytes. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody into Phase 1 development and aims to bring additional pipeline assets into the clinic in the future. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Communications

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Telephone: 212.554.4351

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com

TG Therapeutics Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:30 TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26 Sep TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of TG Therapeutics, Inc.
26 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Final Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Data Accepted for Oral Presentation at the Upcoming 34th Congress of ECTRIMS
25 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Update Regarding UNITY-CLL Phase 3 Trial
15 Aug TGTX
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares, TG Therapeutics, JELD-WEN Holding, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Bryn Mawr Bank, and Surmodics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
07 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Completion of Target Enrollment in the ULTIMATE Phase 3 Trials in Multiple Sclerosis
06 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
20 Jun TGTX
TG Therapeutics and Novimmune SA Announce Global Agreement for Development and Commercialization of a Novel Anti-CD47/ Anti-CD19 Bispecific Antibody
18 Jun TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the 4th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
2
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
3
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
4
Hitachi Vantara Wraps Up Hitachi NEXT 2018
5
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018

Related stock quotes

TG Therapeutics Inc 5.700 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:40
Cannabis Science, Inc. Appoints Dr. Joe Wilson, an Information Technology and Risk Management Expert, to Its International Government Affairs Board
12:40
New Research Coverage Highlights Mack-Cali Realty, Huntsman, Ameren, Marcus, Lindsay, and Best Buy Co. — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
12:35
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Entegris, LTC Properties, The RMR Group, Cohen & Steers, Avangrid, and Square — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:30
Forward Pharma to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
12:30
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
12:30
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Ares Commercial Real Estate, Proteostasis Therapeutics, SunCoke Energy Partners, Fastenal, CNA Financial, and City Office REIT — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12:28
SUSPENSION OF TRADING: DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
12:25
GSRX Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Licensed Retail Cannabis Dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, California
12:25
CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 September 2018 12:56:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-28 13:56:52 - 2018-09-28 12:56:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY