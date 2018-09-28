28/09/2018 17:34:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:28 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):49,781
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.2500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               27.0274

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,406,282,587 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,406,282,587 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

2609

27.25

16:07:57

London Stock Exchange

4288

27.20

16:07:32

London Stock Exchange

2542

27.05

15:06:48

London Stock Exchange

1983

27.00

14:46:51

London Stock Exchange

470

27.00

14:46:51

London Stock Exchange

3018

27.00

14:36:16

London Stock Exchange

2777

27.10

14:36:05

London Stock Exchange

7392

27.10

14:36:05

London Stock Exchange

2483

27.25

14:31:35

London Stock Exchange

6146

27.25

14:31:35

London Stock Exchange

2193

27.15

13:49:46

London Stock Exchange

800

27.15

13:49:46

London Stock Exchange

7956

26.80

11:25:06

London Stock Exchange

5124

26.55

09:25:24

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

