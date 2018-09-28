28/09/2018 16:00:00

United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 1270387. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company based in Blairsville, Georgia with $12.4 billion in assets.  The company’s banking subsidiary, United Community Bank, is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service banks, operating 150 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.  The bank specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and corporations.  Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management.  Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service.  For the last five years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast.  In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America.  Additional information about the company and the bank’s full range of products and services can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

UCBI Logo 2014__Inch.jpg

