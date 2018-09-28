28/09/2018 07:30:06

VELCAN HOLDINGS: HALF YEARLY RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED ON 30th OCTOBER 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 28th September 2018

VELCAN HOLDINGS: HALF YEARLY RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED ON 30th OCTOBER 2018

VELCAN HOLDINGS announces it will publish on 30th October 2018 its half-yearly results, as on 30th June 2018.

According to market rules, the Company will not buyback any of its shares during the negative window of 30 calendar days preceding the date of release of such financial statements.

As a consequence, the share buyback programme announced on 13th September 2018 will be suspended from 30th September 2018 and will restart on 31st October 2018.

*          *          *

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

About Velcan:

Velcan Holdings is a Luxemburg headquartered investment holding company founded in 2005, operating as an independent power producer in emerging countries and managing a global portfolio of financial assets.

The company owns and operates one 15MW hydro power plant in Brazil that it developed and built in 2009. The company is developing a major cascade of hydropower concessions located in India and totalling 571 MW.

Hydropower concessions provide long periods of cash generation but their development outcome is uncertain and many years are needed to bring these projects to maturity in emerging countries: it involves field studies in remote places, obtaining the necessary authorizations and permits, and land acquisition in political and regulatory environments that can be unstable or heavily hampering. Meanwhile Velcan Holdings actively manages its treasury, investing in listed financial instruments and private equity deals.

Velcan Holdings' headquarters are in Luxemburg, with administrative and financial offices in Singapore and Mauritius. The team dedicated to the development of the Indian hydropower cascade is based in New Delhi and at the project site (Arunachal Pradesh).

The company was launched more than 10 years ago by its reference shareholder Luxembourg Hydro Power SA, owned by Velcan Holdings' management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth Stock Market (Euronext Growth/Ticker ALVEL/ISIN FR0010245803).

Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast of the concerned year. Reader's attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering ("offre au public") nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.

2018.09.28 Date of Half-Yearly Results - PR

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Velcan SA via Globenewswire

