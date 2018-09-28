28/09/2018 14:00:00

Verizon Turns on World’s First Commercial 5G Network

First commercial 5G customer will be in Houston 

Installations also begin in Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

Verizon executives

 Local First on 5G customers
 

 

What:

Verizon will turn on the world’s first commercial 5G network on Monday, October 1, 2018. The world’s first 5G customer installation will start in Houston, TX at 10am ET. Additional installations of 5G Home start in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis.

 

 

 

Verizon executives will be available for phone interviews to discuss this important technology milestone.

 

 

 

Additionally, local First on 5G customers in each city will be available at their homes to discuss their 5G Home installations and being one of the first in the world to have 5G broadband internet service.
 

 

When:

Monday, October 1

 

 

Where:

Media contacts below can provide dial-in information for phone interviews and locations of the local 5G Home installations.
  

Contacts:

Kevin King

Steve Van Dinter

 

 Verizon Corporate PRVerizon Corporate PR 

 

410-353-3234224-374-3864 

 

kevin.king@verizon.com

steven.vandinter@verizonwireless.com

 

 

   

 

Jeannine BrewHeidi FlatoAndy Choi

 

(Houston)(Sacramento and LA)(Indianapolis)

 

214-662-4430925-324-8692312-502-2002

 

jeannine.brew@verizon.com

heidi.flato@verizon.com

andy.choi@verizon.com

Verizon 5G Home installation b-roll, images and other assets are available here.

Visit FirstOn5G.com for more information about 5G Home

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

Post comment

