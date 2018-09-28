28/09/2018 22:00:00

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) third quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western’s third quarter 2018 conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2018 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:

From Toronto: 416-340-2217

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484

Passcode: 8111667#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053

Passcode: 3267561#

The instant replay will be available until November 18, 2018 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity of approximately 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500

WFPI_logo_RGB_square.jpg

