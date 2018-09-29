28/09/2018 23:19:33

ACWA Announces New Executive Director Designate to Replace Retiring Executive Director on Dec. 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a nationwide recruitment, the ACWA Board of Directors today unanimously named Dave Eggerton as the association’s new Executive Director Designate, President Brent Hastey announced today.

Eggerton, general manager of the Calaveras County Water District, will start his new position on Nov. 1, working alongside current ACWA Executive Director Timothy Quinn. Eggerton will officially take the reins as Executive Director on Dec. 3, assuming responsibility for overseeing about 40 staff members in Sacramento and Washington D.C.

“Choosing ACWA’s new executive director is perhaps the most important decision the Board of Directors will make for the foreseeable future,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey. “Dave is enthusiastic, passionate and has a strong vision for ACWA’s role in California water policy. The Board was united in its belief that he is the best leader to take the association forward in a time when water policy is more challenging and complicated than ever before.”

Eggerton earned bachelor’s degrees in English and political science from Texas A&M University in 1995 and proceeded to graduate first in his class at the University of California, Davis School of Law in 2000. After starting his career as a corporate lawyer, he worked as deputy general counsel for the El Dorado Irrigation District from 2004-2010. In 2011, he was named general manager of the El Dorado County Water Agency, a position he held until being hired by CCWD in 2014.

“Having been an active member of ACWA for the past 15 years, I know first-hand the important role the association plays in the state’s water industry,” Eggerton said. “Leading ACWA’s talented staff in performing that crucial work on behalf of our 450 member agencies is a dream come true.”

Quinn will serve in an advisory role to the new executive director from Dec. 3 until he officially retires on Dec. 31. He is retiring after nearly 40 years in the water industry. He has served as executive director of ACWA since 2007. He previously worked for Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, including 13 years as deputy general manager.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country with approximately 450 public agency members collectively responsible for 90% of the water delivered to cities, farms and businesses in California.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c89ae0e-1584-4dfa-8540-7ef2bd34bebc

ACWA Logo primary with tagline rgb.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
33
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
19
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smart’s IT infrastructure
5
DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES WELCOMES MIKE JACKSON NEW SENIOR DIRECTOR, GROUP SALES

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

28 Sep
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for October, November and December 2018
28 Sep
ACWA Announces New Executive Director Designate to Replace Retiring Executive Director on Dec. 3
28 Sep
FHLBank San Francisco Releases August 2018 Cost of Funds Index
28 Sep
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
28 Sep
COTERIE Partners with Australian Fashion Council to Launch and Expand Distribution of Brands in the U.S. Market
28 Sep
Insmed Announces FDA Approval of ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), the First and Only Therapy Specifically Indicated for the Treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease in Adult Patients with Limited or No Alternative Tr
28 Sep
Nutra Pharma Comments on SEC Complaint
28 Sep
Hut 8 Retains Market Making Services
28 Sep
Hagens Berman Updates Investors Who Covered Short Sales of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Concerning the Firm’s Securities Fraud Lawsuit and the Recently Filed SEC Complaint

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 September 2018 00:11:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-29 01:11:33 - 2018-09-29 00:11:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY