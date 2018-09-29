ACWA Announces New Executive Director Designate to Replace Retiring Executive Director on Dec. 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a nationwide recruitment, the ACWA Board of Directors today unanimously named Dave Eggerton as the association’s new Executive Director Designate, President Brent Hastey announced today.

Eggerton, general manager of the Calaveras County Water District, will start his new position on Nov. 1, working alongside current ACWA Executive Director Timothy Quinn. Eggerton will officially take the reins as Executive Director on Dec. 3, assuming responsibility for overseeing about 40 staff members in Sacramento and Washington D.C.

“Choosing ACWA’s new executive director is perhaps the most important decision the Board of Directors will make for the foreseeable future,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey. “Dave is enthusiastic, passionate and has a strong vision for ACWA’s role in California water policy. The Board was united in its belief that he is the best leader to take the association forward in a time when water policy is more challenging and complicated than ever before.”

Eggerton earned bachelor’s degrees in English and political science from Texas A&M University in 1995 and proceeded to graduate first in his class at the University of California, Davis School of Law in 2000. After starting his career as a corporate lawyer, he worked as deputy general counsel for the El Dorado Irrigation District from 2004-2010. In 2011, he was named general manager of the El Dorado County Water Agency, a position he held until being hired by CCWD in 2014.

“Having been an active member of ACWA for the past 15 years, I know first-hand the important role the association plays in the state’s water industry,” Eggerton said. “Leading ACWA’s talented staff in performing that crucial work on behalf of our 450 member agencies is a dream come true.”

Quinn will serve in an advisory role to the new executive director from Dec. 3 until he officially retires on Dec. 31. He is retiring after nearly 40 years in the water industry. He has served as executive director of ACWA since 2007. He previously worked for Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, including 13 years as deputy general manager.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country with approximately 450 public agency members collectively responsible for 90% of the water delivered to cities, farms and businesses in California.

