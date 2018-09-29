29/09/2018 01:36:22

Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Ferry Boat Service at Rising Star Casino Resort

RISING SUN, Ind., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that its Rising Star Casino Resort has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to operate its new ferry boat service between Rising Sun, Indiana, and Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. This is the final regulatory approval required to operate the ferryboat service. 

The ferry service will commence a “trial period” this weekend, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be no charge to utilize the ferry during the trial period and boarding will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. When the ferry commences normal operations, the fare will be $5.00 per vehicle one-way, and $8.00 round-trip. Casino customers will be reimbursed for their fare with qualifying play.

The ferry terminal in Kentucky is near the intersection of Highway 18 (also known as McVille Road) and Lower River Road, adjoining River Ridge Park. This is approximately two miles north of Rabbit Hash and approximately 15 miles west of Florence, Kentucky and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. This location is in the Google Maps database as the Rising Star Casino Ferry.

The ferry terminal in Indiana is at The Links Golf Course at the Rising Star Casino Resort, just off Highway 56 in Rising Sun, Indiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements by Full House Resorts, Inc. that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization.  Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com.

