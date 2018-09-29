29/09/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI)

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (“MGT Capital” or the “Company”) (OTC: MGTI) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MGT Capital securities between October 9, 2015 through September 7, 2018,, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) certain of the scheme Defendants exercised control over MGT Capital and its management; (4) consequently, the illicit scheme would ultimately cause MGT Capital’s stock to become delisted from NYSE MKT; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 27, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

