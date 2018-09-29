Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight Remote Control Spotlight with Post Mount

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in rugged industrial lighting, has released a new motorized spotlight as part of the Golight Series, ideal for hunting, fishing and other outdoor applications. This 65-watt spotlight operates with a wireless handheld remote control and a wireless dash mount remote control and is mounted on an 18-inch stanchion post.

The GL-2100-18-E Golight Radioray is a motorized spotlight that provides 1,300 lumens with a 5 million candlepower rating and has a wide spot beam of 700 feet. Red and green running lights are located below the lamp and are USCG 1 NM Certified and are visible at 1 nautical mile.

Remote operation of this unit is provided by both a wireless handheld remote and a dash mounted remote control, using an automotive grade internal motor, gear and transmission assembly. This motorized operation allows operators to rotate the light 370 degrees and vertical adjustment of 135 degrees. Remote control functions include on/off and up, down, left and right control movement. A fast/slow mode controls the speed of movement.

The GL-2100-18-E is designed specifically for demanding outdoor usage such as hunting and fishing. The unit is constructed of high-quality ASA Luran thermoplastic which is heat resistant, as well as impact resistant and UV resistant. Motor components are constructed of LEXAN, brass, and stainless steel to provide rust and corrosion resistance.

This light operates with 12 volts DC and draws 5.5 amps, making it ideal for consumer vehicles, boats, ATVs, and similar sources of 12-volt direct current. The light is stanchion post mounted enabling the light to be installed and removed for storage.

“This golight is a great additional for hunting or fishing purposes – designed for all weather conditions,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The light’s wide, far-reaching beam offers intense illumination for nighttime operations, and remote control offers flexible usage.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

