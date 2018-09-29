29/09/2018 17:42:57

M2 Compliance to Sponsor MicroCap Conference in New York at Essex House

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2") (www.m2compliance.com), a world-leading SEC registered filing agent and full-service financial printer, announced it would be the Platinum Sponsor of the MicroCap Conference taking place on October 1 – 2, 2018 at the Essex House in New York. M2 will be meeting with presenting public companies and attorneys to promote their UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL program, newly offered M2 Bundle, REG A Offering program, traditional IPO Program and provide more insight towards upcoming regulatory changes of inline XBRL (iXBRL).

M2 provides the highest-level of dedicated 24/7 service, delivers the most advanced technology to support regulatory requirements and is the most disruptive filing agent in the industry. M2 is the only firm to offer the industry-leading UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL program for all your SEC filings (EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL), including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5) registration statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4) and Reg A Offering Statements (1-A), Annual Reports (1-K), Semiannual Reports (1-SA), Current Reports (1-U), Amendments. The UNLIMITED program has no limitations and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL for a total cost of $4,995 per year paid in multiple installments.

M2 will be serving its usual Garretts Popcorn for the crowd and be promoting the following new programs at the conference:

M2 BUNDLE

($4,995 per year - one installment) includes the following:

  1. UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL program (includes iXBRL phase-in)

  2. FREE

    Investor Relations Portal (SEC filings, stock chart, and newsfeed)

  3. $179 NEWSWIRE with unlimited words/nationwide distribution

  4. A $500 typeset credit per year which can be applied to any file type

  5. A guaranteed cost reduction of 25% versus any competitor

REG A PROGRAM: This program will include your entire Reg A Offering, inclusive of all SEC filings through qualification for a fixed rate of $1,295. The total cost of your REG A offering will never exceed $1,295, no matter what is involved. After your transaction is qualified, this $1,295 payment can be applied payment towards the UNLIMITED program. In the event the offering is not qualified or canceled, then you will be only responsible for a $695 cancellation fee.

TRADITIONAL IPO PROGRAM: This program will allow you to file your entire IPO with no upfront costs, subject to engaging the UNLIMITED program at the rate of $4,995 per year and paying the first installment of $1,665 within 3 months of the initial IPO filing. In the event the IPO does not continue, then you will be only responsible for an $895 cancellation fee.

About MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference (www.microcapconf.com) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. The conference is conducted annually for institutional and qualified retail investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It provides an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management teams, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. There are over 150 public companies are expected to make presentations at this year's event.

About M2 Compliance

M2 has grown to represent over 1,000 public companies in the past ten years and has filed over 30,000 files to-date with the SEC and handled over 15% of all the deals in the industry during 2017. With more than 125 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 delivers high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL/iXBRL tagging, financial printing, section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more.

Contact Information

David McGuire, CEO

Email: david@m2compliance.com

Tel: (310) 402-2681

www.m2compliance.com

M2LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
11:53
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Insmed Announces FDA Approval of ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), the First and Only Therapy Specifically Indicated for the Treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease in Adult Patients with Limited or No Alternative Tr
2
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
3
American Childhood Cancer Organization Applauds World Health Organization’s New Global Childhood Cancer Initiative
4
Nebulas Partners with WeOne to Accelerate Global Esports Growth on the Blockchain
5
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:42
M2 Compliance to Sponsor MicroCap Conference in New York at Essex House
16:00
Heartland Financial Commercial Card Volume Up, Nationally Ranked Third Year in a Row
15:55
Tomato-Growing Video Accidentally Goes Viral – Almost 500,000 Views of TomatoSecret® Video
15:00
Vital Therapies to Present at the 19th International Liver Support Meeting
14:00
Memorable Destination Weddings Take Many Forms in The Palm Beaches
07:31
Innate Pharma reports IPH4102 results in advanced Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma (CTCL)
07:30
Innate Pharma reports IPH4102 results in advanced Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma (CTCL)
04:17
Nebulas Partners with WeOne to Accelerate Global Esports Growth on the Blockchain
03:50
NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 September 2018 18:38:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-29 19:38:09 - 2018-09-29 18:38:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY