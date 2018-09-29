Memorable Destination Weddings Take Many Forms in The Palm Beaches

West Palm Beach, Fla., Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a year-round temperate climate and sensational event spaces, The Palm Beaches in Florida offer endless possibilities for an unforgettable wedding. Visiting couples will find venues to match their tastes within their choice of the destination’s diverse 39 cities and towns. Fortunate guests will not only share in distinctive nuptials, but also enjoy the region’s 47 miles of pristine beaches, iconic hotels and resorts, world-class luxury, upscale shopping and award-winning dining options. Stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, The Palm Beaches feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions and some 200 arts and culture organizations, as well as easy access via Palm Beach International Airport.

Located on 20 private acres of natural crops of vegetables, wildflowers and strawberries, it is hard to imagine a more rustic setting than Swank Farm, perfect for those seeking a more rural venue, away from the hustle and bustle. “While most people envision sandy ocean beaches and tropical palm trees when they think of The Palm Beaches, at Swank Farm, people get to experience southern Florida in a completely different way,” says bride Ashley Mucinski, whose wedding will take place in the destination this fall. “Swank Farm is pine trees swaying in the wind, birds chirping in the background, the sun setting over an open field, and dancing the night away under a delicately decorated pole barn.

At the Palm Beach Zoo, newlyweds who share a common interest in animal conservation and their guests can explore portions of the zoo as they travel from ceremony to cocktail hour to reception. “Besides the animals,” says recent bride Jaclyn Joyce, a native Long Islander, “the venue is absolutely beautiful, filled with huge banyan trees — it’s like being in a botanical garden.” Another recent bride, Rebecca Stanek, from Buffalo, N.Y., said the couple anticipated a unique outdoor location for their wedding. “The zoo included some amazing animal encounters for us throughout the night,” she says, “and we took great comfort in the fact that we were supporting the non-profit zoo by holding our event there.

At Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, couples can opt for a sunset wedding ceremony overlooking the lake and lush, tranquil greenery. The traditional Japanese gardens feature several Japanese bridges, waterfalls, and other beautifully landscaped areas, offering a striking backdrop for wedding photos. A love of the arts drew newlyweds Marissa and Jonathon Kambouris to Morikami. As a native of Boca Raton, now living in New York City, Marissa says she and Jonathon “were excited to have a destination wedding in a location that was easy to travel to and full of sunshine.” The couple especially loved their cocktail hour on the terrace overlooking the lake, commenting, “It was so serene and beautiful.

Romance has been part of the history of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum since 1898, when Jupiter pioneer Harry DuBois fell in love with Susan Sanders on a blind date, and proposed at the top of the lighthouse. Today, the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and couples can wed at the base of this scenic spot. Guests can enjoy the beauty of the ceremony as well as the scenic views of the Jupiter Inlet’s aqua-blue waters, all while under the shade of a grand, historic tree.

Set in the heart of CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach, the Harriet Himmel Theater exudes elegance with its soaring archways and rich hardwoods. No bride or groom will ever forget floating down the magnificent staircase of this 1926 Spanish Colonial Revival mansion. After the reception, guests can enjoy CityPlace’s many restaurants and entertainment offerings.

Couples who prefer a more traditional setting will find the perfect combination of luxury and elegance in The Palm Beaches’ renowned hotels and resorts. With the ocean as a backdrop, weddings and celebrations at The Breakers are marked by world-class service and intricate, indulgent details, whether it’s a beachside ceremony for 50 guests or a reception for 500 in a majestic ballroom. Celebrations at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa will stand out amidst the resort’s newly-refreshed ballroom and meeting space, which feature fine cuisine, luxurious accommodations for friends and family — and the lavish Commander-in-Chief Suite for the newlywed couple. Spaces at the The Brazilian Court include a ballroom with an iridescent leaded glass skylight reminiscent of Parisian architecture, and a sunny conservatory with natural light streaming through arched glass doors overlooking tropical gardens. The Colony Palm Beach provides a picturesque backdrop for any occasion, just steps near legendary Worth Avenue. The property’s freshly-renovated Coral Ballroom features three arched floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as colors inspired by the beach. The Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort showcases remarkable event spaces that fit every theme, whether you prefer grand ballrooms or waterfront venues. The resort’s Boca By Design planning experts offer one-stop planning to help you create a memorable event.

Distinctive spaces are just the beginning of what The Palm Beaches offers soon-to-be-wed couples. A free downloadable Wedding & Honeymoon Guide includes information on bridal wear, menswear, photography and more. A Discover The Palm Beaches’ own in-house weddings expert can provide customized advice on venues and vendors, help secure hotel rooms at discounted rates, and supply amenities for guest welcome bags.

