29/09/2018 03:50:00

NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

Related content
28 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
28 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD NVRO ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN SBGI..
28 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC R..

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

Nielsen investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nielsen-holdings-plc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.  

About the Lawsuit

Nielsen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results consisting of missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, which the Company blamed on “GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape.”

On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares plummeted more than 25%, from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 NLSN
NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN
28 Sep NLSN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NLSN
28 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD NVRO ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN SBGI HMNY GDS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Sep NLSN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 9, 2018
28 Sep NLSN
NIELSEN EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important October 9 Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
27 Sep ZN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS
26 Sep NLSN
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact The Firm
26 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO PZZA NLSN ZN HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT MCHP COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
25 Sep NLSN
Hagens Berman Updates Investors in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Concerning the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the October 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Curetis Publishes Interim Report for the First Half-Year 2018
2
Singularity Exchange Beta Testing Launches
3
JCET Group Appoints Distinguished Semiconductor Industry Executive Dr. Lee Choon Heung as CEO
4
American Childhood Cancer Organization Applauds World Health Organization’s New Global Childhood Cancer Initiative
5
Insmed Announces FDA Approval of ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), the First and Only Therapy Specifically Indicated for the Treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease in Adult Patients with Limited or No Alternative Tr

Related stock quotes

Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Sh.. 27.66 -1.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04:17
Nebulas Partners with WeOne to Accelerate Global Esports Growth on the Blockchain
03:50
SINCLAIR BROADCAST SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - SBGI
03:50
USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT
03:50
NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN
02:22
Hill International Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
01:36
Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Ferry Boat Service at Rising Star Casino Resort
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 September 2018 04:43:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-29 05:43:56 - 2018-09-29 04:43:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY