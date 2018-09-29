29/09/2018 19:37:27

Project HOPE Medical Teams Respond to Deadly Earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia

Millwood, VA, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian relief organization, deployed a medical team to the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia to address urgent health needs following a deadly earthquake and tsunami.

“Our team in Palu will work with local authorities and emergency responders to address urgent needs from the disaster,” said Chris Skopec, Executive Vice President of Global Health and Humanitarian Relief at Project HOPE. “We will deploy additional medical teams as specific health needs are identified to ensure that we deliver care where it’s needed most,” said Skopec.

The powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake unleashed a tsunami on coastal communities with 10-foot high waves as people were preparing for a beach festival in Palu on Friday. Nearly 400 lives have been lost in the disaster and rescue workers continue to search through debris for survivors.  

“Indonesia has been rocked by quakes and tremors for the past three months.  In a disaster of this magnitude, health workers are quickly overwhelmed by the huge influx of patients, complex injuries, and emergency surgeries. Our medical teams aim to help ease this burden and bring specialist skills to address complex health needs that arise,” said Skopec.

Project HOPE has a long history of health programming in Indonesia. When Indonesia was devastated by the Indian Ocean Tsunami in late 2004, HOPE responded by sending more than 200 medical volunteers on a humanitarian mission to help in the aftermath and donating more than $7 million in medical supplies and medicines. Ongoing programming today focuses on improving maternal and child health.  The medical NGO has responded to almost every major disaster worldwide since 2004.

About Project HOPE

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leader in global health and humanitarian relief programs. An international nonprofit organization, we are committed to transforming lives and uplifting communities by empowering health care workers to teach and deliver innovative, lifesaving solutions, every day and in times of crisis. With programs in 25 countries, we work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges including infectious and noncommunicable diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered.  Learn more at www.projecthope.org.

To support Project HOPE’s Indonesia tsunami response, please visit 

projecthope.org/indonesia

Geraldine Carroll

Project HOPE

540-257-3746

gcarroll@projecthope.org

