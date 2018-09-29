USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE LCI CBS PM SKX PVG OPK USAT TRC.. USAT ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Actio.. CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVG and USAT: Levi & Korsinsky,..

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against USA Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: USAT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

USA Technologies investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-usa-technologies-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

USA Technologies and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

September 11, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-K annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 because it was “conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.”

On this news, the price of USA Technologies’ shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.