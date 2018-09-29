Westwood Wealth Team Excels in Newest Client Offering: The Art of Investing

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Wealth Management, the exclusive VIP sponsor of Dallas’ recent Psychedelic Robot exhibit, has demonstrated that art, and investing in art, is trending high among North Texans. Women and Millennials are among those leading the foray into collecting art as part of their overall asset inventory, but as conversations in the Westwood VIP Gallery proved, there’s not a demographic untouched. Westwood, a leader in recognizing this is an important and high demand area for clients, jumped right in, in a move they call “The Art of Investing.”

“We viewed a presence in the Psychedelic Robot exhibit as a unique opportunity to engage on a deeper level with our high-net-worth clients as we see art as a complex, private asset class requiring the right advice, planning and expertise to help wealthy families be successful,” says Porter Montgomery, President, Westwood Wealth Management Dallas. “The intersection of art and wealth management is a great opportunity for us to provide value to clients, with advice and insight that is customized for their unique needs. It’s one of the ways we showcase our clients for life mindset.”

But new collectors, and even those starting collections on behalf of their children, found pieces and price points they could access. In what Dallas Media outlets described as the Woodstock of the Art World, the immersive, interactive gallery drew new audiences into the exhibit space- and into the conversation about where, how and why to begin an art collection.

“We are excited we could contribute to this significant event for Dallas and the art community, and look forward to more partnership projects with Bivins Gallery in the future,” says Phil DeSantis, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Product Management at Westwood.

Westwood’s Wealth Team enjoys the fact that they offer clients more than sitting across a desk looking at quarterly statements and forecasts; they want to serve the client in the ways most important to that client. Montgomery says, “We take the time to know a client’s interests, hobbies and passions. It allows us to offer a more well-rounded and personalized management approach, and the Art of Investing model is a fun, colorful example of that!”

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $21.6 billion in assets under management, of which $3.4 billion are in values-based and socially responsible investment mandates as of June 30, 2018. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Global and Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Steed

Lightspeed PR

817-301-4982

Erin@LightspeedPR.com