30/09/2018 16:13:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: OPKO made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO Health class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune Media Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
12:27
 
Totalt irrelevant indlæg i en aktiedebat. Absolut ingen indflydelse på aktier.
19
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
15
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value
2
Westwood Wealth Team Excels in Newest Client Offering: The Art of Investing
3
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight Remote Control Spotlight with Post Mount
4
Akari Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data in Post-Transplant Thrombotic Microangiopathies. Data Supports Akari’s Ongoing Clinical Expansion into a Range of Orphan Autoinflammatory Diseases That Are Either Mediated by Complement C5 or Have Synchronous
5
Functional Medicine Offered at Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:34
Thunderbird Resorts 2018 Half Year/Semi-Annual Report Filed
18:00
Dr. Meghan Barrett joins the Honolulu Pet Clinic
16:14
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:03
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX
15:00
Larson Electronics Releases Aluminum Golight Mounting Bracket for Radioray and Stryker Models
15:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NLSN, ZN, SBGI, HMNY and GDS
14:10
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVG USAT MCHP COCP ABBV and ALNY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 September 2018 19:51:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-30 20:51:28 - 2018-09-30 19:51:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY