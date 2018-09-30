30/09/2018 18:00:00

Dr. Meghan Barrett joins the Honolulu Pet Clinic

HONOLULU, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honolulu Pet Clinic is excited to announce that Dr. Meghan Barrett has joined their team of medical experts.  In addition to being a well-rounded vet who performs professional dental procedures, various types of surgery, and care for well and sick animals, Dr. Barrett is a certified veterinary acupuncturist.  Therefore, acupuncture, which has proved very effective for humans in the past, is now available to help relieve pain and promote good health for our Honolulu Pet Clinic ohana. 

Dr. Barrett is an Oahu native and ‘Iolani School alumna.  She attended University of Hawaii at Manoa and Colorado State University to earn her BS and DVM degrees. This smart and compassionate doctor has considerable expertise and success in physical rehabilitation for animals as well as pain management.  In the past, she worked as an intern with the veterinary staff at Sea Life Park Hawaii.

"Acupuncture is a healing modality that is many centuries old. Used primarily to relieve pain in the body, acupuncture is actually much more versatile when it comes to treating disease and promoting good health. A rational, evidence-based approach to acupuncture is based on neuroanatomy and physiology of the nervous system. With a modern understanding of this ancient therapy, immunity and organ function is improved by modulating activity of nerves in the body - often referred to as energy meridians in traditional Chinese medicine.” - Dr. Meghan Barrett

Acupuncture is performed by inserting thin, sterile needles into the skin at specific points of the body to stimulate nerves and myofascial structures.  Acupuncture can be beneficial by itself and also works very well with other medical procedures, therapies, and medications with minimal risk of side effects.

A sensation may be felt as the needle is inserted but it is usually not painful.  Dr. Barrett’s careful insertion of the needles into the skin of a dog or cat causes endorphins to be released and the blood vessels to dilate, which produces a feeling of well-being and improves circulation.  Acupuncture also activates the parasympathetic branch of the nervous system which promotes digestion and an overall sense of relaxation and stress relief.  Some pets become so relaxed during an acupuncture session that they fall asleep.   

The Honolulu Pet Clinic

promises the best and most innovative veterinary care for furry friends and friendly service for owners.  One of the premier animal hospitals on the island, the AAHA-accredited Honolulu Pet Clinic offers wellness examinations, vaccinations, laser therapy, cryotherapy, professional dental services, many types of surgery (including but not limited to mass removals, intestinal surgeries such as bloats and foreign body removals, urinary unblocking, sterilization) microchipping, x-rays, boarding and a physician on call 24/7 to provide emergency services. 

For more information on the benefits of acupuncture or other services for your pet, or to schedule an appointment, contact the friendly staff of The Honolulu Pet Clinic at (808) 593-9336.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
12:27
 
Totalt irrelevant indlæg i en aktiedebat. Absolut ingen indflydelse på aktier.
20
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
15
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value
2
Westwood Wealth Team Excels in Newest Client Offering: The Art of Investing
3
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight Remote Control Spotlight with Post Mount
4
Akari Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data in Post-Transplant Thrombotic Microangiopathies. Data Supports Akari’s Ongoing Clinical Expansion into a Range of Orphan Autoinflammatory Diseases That Are Either Mediated by Complement C5 or Have Synchronous
5
Functional Medicine Offered at Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:34
Thunderbird Resorts 2018 Half Year/Semi-Annual Report Filed
18:00
Dr. Meghan Barrett joins the Honolulu Pet Clinic
16:14
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:03
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX
15:00
Larson Electronics Releases Aluminum Golight Mounting Bracket for Radioray and Stryker Models
15:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NLSN, ZN, SBGI, HMNY and GDS
14:10
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVG USAT MCHP COCP ABBV and ALNY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 September 2018 19:51:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-30 20:51:21 - 2018-09-30 19:51:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY