Functional Medicine Offered at Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ill., Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort offers functional medicine, which cultivates a patient's health in an alternative and holistic manner. The goal is to promote the optimal function of the body in order to treat the source of pain and discomfort, not just the symptoms. Alternative therapies, such as chiropractic, acupuncture, and nutrition, have been around for centuries, offering a non-invasive and natural way to bring total healing to people suffering chronic pain and imbalance in their health.

Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort is all about creating healthy families. The practice aims to provide complete care that focuses on wellness to reduce the chances of pain and illness occurring. Alternative medicine is rooted in long-held traditions that nurture the total health of the individual through natural and non-invasive means.

The practice offers corrective exercises, chiropractic care, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, spinal and postural screenings, physiotherapy, blood tests, acupuncture, detoxing, facial rejuvenation, and functional tests. This extensive list of services covers everything from one's inner self, outer beauty, overall health, nutrition, and posture towards life; not only giving people a new way to feel refreshed and energized, but giving them pain relief without dangerous drugs or invasive procedures.

"In my 20 years of experience, I've freed countless patients from pain naturally. Instead of treating the symptoms, we went for total body health to find the antidote. I use a "whole person approach" to make sure that the entire lifestyle of my patients is addressed so that the healing is long-lasting. I'm passionate about guiding people to their best health possible without the use of harmful chemicals or invasive procedures." - Dr. Jon Heyer.

Countless amounts of patients have improved their health when conventional medicine would only circle back to treating the symptoms, not the source. For example, stress is a major source of health problems in America. Holistic medicine offers stress-relieving procedures like acupuncture that can help the patient refocus and relax. In addition, a person with an unhealthy lifestyle and bad diet can use a holistic health approach to stop the cycle of fatigue and pain for good. Functional medicine can also support someone on their journey to quit smoking or lose weight.

Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort is where Dr. Jon Heyer practices functional medicine, which focuses on revitalizing a patient's total health through alternative means. Anyone looking to reduce chronic pain or to simply feel better can benefit from Dr. Heyer's holistic approach to achieving wellness in both body and mind.