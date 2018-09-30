30/09/2018 21:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable HID Handheld Light

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a manufacturer of industrial lighting products, released a handheld HID light that produces 3,500 lumens of light and features a 5,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This handheld light is waterproof and outperforms the $4,000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance.

The RL-11-INTL is a High Intensity Discharge (HID) light that consists of a 35-watt HID lamp that produces a 3000-foot beam in the 4300K color range, outperforming the $4000+ Surefire Hellfighter™ in brightness and distance. This lamp produces approximately 15 million candlepower, taking just 2 seconds to reach full power.  A special snap on diffuser lens is included with this unit that enables the operator to convert the light to a soft, wide flood beam that covers an area 200 feet long and 200 feet wide.

The RL-11-INTL features a 14.4V, 5,000mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery that powers the light for 90 minutes on a single charge. A 220-240 Volt AC, 50/60Hz wall charger and charging cord is included as well, equipped with choice of BS1363 or Schuko cord cap. Full charge takes just 4 hours. An integral micro-relay enables the user to power this HID light from 12/24V vehicle or boat cigarette plug socket directly. The light comes with a blow mold carrying case that has room to store a battery and charging accessories, and a shoulder strap for convenient carrying on the job.

This rechargeable HID light is weatherproof - resistant to the intrusion of water and dust. A booted push button switch on the top and a flat bottom surface makes the RL-11-INTL a popular handheld, weatherproof work light for indoor and outdoor use.

“This rechargeable HID light is a very high-quality tactical light that has outperformed the popular Surefire Hellfighter™ in both distance reach and brightness level,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “While the Hellfighter™ has a few additional features for crew served weapons, this HID light offers the convenience of a rechargeable battery, offering more flexible usage.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0071e5bd-de92-4b00-b7fb-5db95224edbc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eda8baeb-0ab7-40b4-a414-b9ddf6113a65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc6e844-98e9-4de6-a90f-4f29c7025ced

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a26c555-853a-4fab-aeab-e592ca8b0997

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12:27
 
Totalt irrelevant indlæg i en aktiedebat. Absolut ingen indflydelse på aktier.
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
15
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value
2
Akari Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data in Post-Transplant Thrombotic Microangiopathies. Data Supports Akari’s Ongoing Clinical Expansion into a Range of Orphan Autoinflammatory Diseases That Are Either Mediated by Complement C5 or Have Synchronous
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Functional Medicine Offered at Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:00
Meatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable HID Handheld Light
20:34
Karl Strauss Wins Sixth Gold Medal at Great American Beer Festival
20:00
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
19:34
Thunderbird Resorts 2018 Half Year/Semi-Annual Report Filed
18:00
Dr. Meghan Barrett joins the Honolulu Pet Clinic
16:14
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 September 2018 22:53:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-30 23:53:23 - 2018-09-30 22:53:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY