Meatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell-based meat startup Meatable is on a mission to produce better meats that benefit the world, with a single-cell. Lab-grown meat is no longer science fiction, but the culmination of breakthrough stem cell technologies and a game changing patent created by scientists from Cambridge and Stanford universities. Solving the problem of scalability in the cell-based meat market is critical, and Meatable is poised to tackle that challenge head on with one cell.

Unlike conventional meat or other cell-based meat products, no animals are harmed during the cell harvesting process and no additional animal support is needed after the cells are collected. Meatable is able to take one cell from a cow, chicken, or pig to create animal muscle and fat cells that grow into real, tasty, guilt-free meat. This will save the lives of millions of animals and will create clean, healthy, meat for consumption. This proprietary approach uses minimal resources to produce meat in just 3 weeks, making it the most sustainable and scalable way to feed the world.

Using their patented platform technology, Meatable aims to be the first company to produce the meats that account for 90% of total global meat consumption, namely chicken, pork, and beef, and plans to present its first product – a juicy hamburger – within three years. Meatable is better for the environment reducing water and land usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to conventional meat.

Dr. Mark Kotter, neurosurgery clinician scientist and lecturer at University of Cambridge and inventor of the patented Meatable technology, said: “In conjunction with the work of Professor Roger Pedersen at Stanford University, the technology my team has developed overcomes the scalability issues that have been holding back progress in this field. The cell lines we’ve developed proliferate indefinitely and produce millions of identical cells, at unprecedented purities and within a very short timeframe. The result is genuine tissue that does not require fetal bovine serum to grow -- the standard cellular medium upon which cells usually feed -- which has been one of the biggest barriers to producing meat at scale.”

Meatable CTO Daan Luining added: “Meatable is flipping the food production paradigm by aligning practices to better care for the welfare of humans, animals, and the planet as a whole. Our products are completely sustainable and slaughter-free, and aim to decrease the meat industry’s footprint while increasing food security and never sacrificing on taste. Though the cell-based meat market is still in its early stages, our novel production methods are jumpstarting the process to creating affordable alternatives to traditional meat for consumers.”

Investors are equally excited about the future of cell-based meat. Thanks to a combined $3.5 million investment led by BlueYard Capital, with additional funding from Atlantic Food Labs, Future Positive Capital, Backed VC and several angel investors such as Charles Songhurst and Jörg Mohaupt, Meatable plans to expand its team, attract new partners, and accelerate product development. Jason Whitmire, General Partner at BlueYard Capital and member of the Meatable Board of Directors, said: “We look forward to supporting Meatable on its mission to re-create meat from animal cells and become a key player in a post-animal economy. We believe Meatable’s unique IP and team experience give it defensibility and a head start in solving the greatest scalability challenges of this exciting and emerging market.”

“In addition to the obvious value of novel meat production methods to society, the business opportunity is enormous. The global meat market is valued at $1 trillion and is expected to grow significantly, especially with the rise of middle-income countries in Asia. For comparison, the combined active markets of Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify are smaller than the global meat market,” said Meatable CEO Krijn de Nood.

