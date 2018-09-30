30/09/2018 22:00:00

Meatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell-based meat startup Meatable is on a mission to produce better meats that benefit the world, with a single-cell. Lab-grown meat is no longer science fiction, but the culmination of breakthrough stem cell technologies and a game changing patent created by scientists from Cambridge and Stanford universities. Solving the problem of scalability in the cell-based meat market is critical, and Meatable is poised to tackle that challenge head on with one cell.

Unlike conventional meat or other cell-based meat products, no animals are harmed during the cell harvesting process and no additional animal support is needed after the cells are collected.  Meatable is able to take one cell from a cow, chicken, or pig to create animal muscle and fat cells that grow into real, tasty, guilt-free meat. This will save the lives of millions of animals and will create clean, healthy, meat for consumption. This proprietary approach uses minimal resources to produce meat in just 3 weeks, making it the most sustainable and scalable way to feed the world.

Using their patented platform technology, Meatable aims to be the first company to produce the meats that account for 90% of total global meat consumption, namely  chicken, pork, and beef, and plans to present its first product – a juicy hamburger – within three years. Meatable is better for the environment reducing water and land usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to conventional meat.

Dr. Mark Kotter, neurosurgery clinician scientist and lecturer at University of Cambridge and inventor of the patented Meatable technology, said: “In conjunction with the work of Professor Roger Pedersen at Stanford University, the technology my team has developed overcomes the scalability issues that have been holding back progress in this field. The cell lines we’ve developed proliferate indefinitely and produce millions of identical cells, at unprecedented purities and within a very short timeframe. The result is genuine tissue that does not require fetal bovine serum to grow -- the standard cellular medium upon which cells usually feed -- which has been one of the biggest barriers to producing meat at scale.”

Meatable CTO Daan Luining added: “Meatable is flipping the food production paradigm by aligning practices to better care for the welfare of humans, animals, and the planet as a whole. Our products are completely sustainable and slaughter-free, and aim to decrease the meat industry’s footprint while increasing food security and never sacrificing on taste. Though the cell-based meat market is still in its early stages, our novel production methods are jumpstarting the process to creating affordable alternatives to traditional meat for consumers.”

Investors are equally excited about the future of cell-based meat. Thanks to a combined $3.5 million investment led by BlueYard Capital, with additional funding from Atlantic Food Labs, Future Positive Capital, Backed VC and several angel investors such as Charles Songhurst and Jörg Mohaupt, Meatable plans to expand its team, attract new partners, and accelerate product development. Jason Whitmire, General Partner at BlueYard Capital and member of the Meatable Board of Directors, said: “We look forward to supporting Meatable on its mission to re-create meat from animal cells and become a key player in a post-animal economy. We believe Meatable’s unique IP and team experience give it defensibility and a head start in solving the greatest scalability challenges of this exciting and emerging market.”

“In addition to the obvious value of novel meat production methods to society, the business opportunity is enormous. The global meat market is valued at $1 trillion and is expected to grow significantly, especially with the rise of middle-income countries in Asia. For comparison, the combined active markets of Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify are smaller than the global meat market,” said Meatable CEO Krijn de Nood.

About Meatable

Meatable makes 100% real, tasty, and guilt-free meat. Our meat positively impacts human health, climate change, food security, and livestock -- without compromising on culinary experience. For more information, please visit Meatable.com

Meatable Media Contact:

Jessica Hasson, PulpPR on behalf of Meatable

jessica@pulppr.com

Meatable Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12:27
 
Totalt irrelevant indlæg i en aktiedebat. Absolut ingen indflydelse på aktier.
21
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
15
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value
2
Akari Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data in Post-Transplant Thrombotic Microangiopathies. Data Supports Akari’s Ongoing Clinical Expansion into a Range of Orphan Autoinflammatory Diseases That Are Either Mediated by Complement C5 or Have Synchronous
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Functional Medicine Offered at Holistic Health & Chiropractic of Frankfort

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:00
Meatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable HID Handheld Light
20:34
Karl Strauss Wins Sixth Gold Medal at Great American Beer Festival
20:00
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
19:34
Thunderbird Resorts 2018 Half Year/Semi-Annual Report Filed
18:00
Dr. Meghan Barrett joins the Honolulu Pet Clinic
16:14
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 September 2018 22:53:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-30 23:53:27 - 2018-09-30 22:53:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY