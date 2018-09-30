30/09/2018 02:56:11

NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 19,000 corporate board members, today announced the winners of its inaugural NACD NXT Recognition Awards, chosen from over 25 boards nominated for excellence in harnessing board diversity and innovation as a strategy for building long-term value for their companies.

The winners are:

  • Large Cap: Newmont Mining Company – this gold and copper producer was chosen for its superior articulation of its values and the achievement of a wide-ranging diversity and inclusion program from the board level through its global corporate operation that includes metrics and goals for compensation, business resource groups, formal reporting and engagement, and an imaginative board people policy, all of which make it a standout in its industry.

     

  • Mid Cap: Foot Locker – this 100-year-old specialty athletic retailer was chosen for its devotion to diversity and inclusion which is clearly systemic and strategic for the board, management, and operations. As per their proxy statement, Foot Locker believes that diversity of gender, race, ethnicity, age, viewpoints and experiences is in the best interest of their company, shareholders, and other stakeholders – and a winning strategy against a backdrop of a disruptive retail environment.

     

  • Small Cap: TrueBlue – this provider of specialized workforce solutions was chosen for having a truly broad definition of diversity and for leveraging cutting edge tactics to intentionally diversify its work force with a goal of empowering workers, enabling the less advantaged worker and addressing disruption. True Blue’s efforts began at the board level, but extend to the C-Suite and throughout every level of hiring. True Blue accomplished a total transformation and in their own words, are “healthier today because the board had the foresight and commitment to diversify.”

     

  • Private: Liberty Mutual Insurance – this global insurer was chosen for its high-level understanding and long-term commitment to diversity, both of which make them a role model for companies seeking to leverage diversity and inclusion to compete in an industry beset with disruption. Liberty Mutual Insurance is an excellent example of a company in a highly regulated business sector that has the business results to demonstrate the value of diversity.

The inaugural NACD NXT Recognition Gala & Awards Ceremony was held at the NACD Global Board Leaders’ Summit on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis, in Washington, D.C. The gala served as the formal announcement and kick-off of NACD NXT, a multi-year initiative to equip board directors to better navigate the rapidly changing business environment and challenges of the future. In addition to the awards, the initiative will provide case studies and practical tools to help directors and boards lead with confidence, and help prepare the next generation of board leaders through scholarship and education.

“On behalf of NACD and our selection committee, I want to congratulate these standout boards for their vision and commitment to diversity and innovation,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “Showcasing high achieving and visionary boards is a key element in our effort to guide boards through a turbulent business environment to a successful future.”

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 19,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visitwww.NACDonline.org.

Contact:

Susan Oliver

susanboliver@gmail.com

703-216-4078

NACD Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Memorable Destination Weddings Take Many Forms in The Palm Beaches
2
Heartland Financial Commercial Card Volume Up, Nationally Ranked Third Year in a Row
3
Tomato-Growing Video Accidentally Goes Viral – Almost 500,000 Views of TomatoSecret® Video
4
Vital Therapies to Present at the 19th International Liver Support Meeting
5
Westwood Wealth Team Excels in Newest Client Offering: The Art of Investing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:56
NACD Honors Corporate Boards at NACD NXT Gala Who Have Leveraged Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value
29 Sep
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight Remote Control Spotlight with Post Mount
29 Sep
Westwood Wealth Team Excels in Newest Client Offering: The Art of Investing
29 Sep
Project HOPE Medical Teams Respond to Deadly Earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia
29 Sep
M2 Compliance to Sponsor MicroCap Conference in New York at Essex House
29 Sep
Heartland Financial Commercial Card Volume Up, Nationally Ranked Third Year in a Row
29 Sep
Tomato-Growing Video Accidentally Goes Viral – Almost 500,000 Views of TomatoSecret® Video
29 Sep
Vital Therapies to Present at the 19th International Liver Support Meeting
29 Sep
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Selector Switch

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 September 2018 07:34:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-30 08:34:43 - 2018-09-30 07:34:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY