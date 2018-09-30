The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NLSN, ZN, SBGI, HMNY and GDS

Related content NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS.. SINCLAIR BROADCAST SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMIN.. Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De.. Related debate Ja og flopper det fase 3 forsøg, sidder han med endnu e.. thch bliver du aldrig træt af taber aktier ? ? ? ? ? Ko.. Du vrøvler hvis lige nu, og blander 2 aliaser sammen. E..

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Class Period: February 11, 2016 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

During the class period, Nielsen Holdings plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen’s sales were experiencing a permanent decline due to major budget cuts instituted by the Company’s CPG customers; (2) the Company’s CPG clients were reducing and cancelling Nielsen custom project work in favor of real-time analytical solutions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and financial conditions lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Get additional information about the ZN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC’s determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

Get additional information about the SBGI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

According to the complaint, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the HMNY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GDS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com