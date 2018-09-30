The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PVG USAT MCHP COCP ABBV and ALNY

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the PVG lawsuit:

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to September 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that USA Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the USAT lawsuit:

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi’s financial performance was underperforming Microchip’s expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MCHP lawsuit:

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the COCP lawsuit:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Class Period: October 25, 2013 to September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ABBV lawsuit:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY) Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ALNY lawsuit:

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

