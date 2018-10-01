01/10/2018 11:59:00

Ameri100 Expands IoT and Intelligent Enterprise Offerings with New Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100” or the “Company”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company, today announced a partnership with Saartha Labs Private Limited (“Saartha”), an enterprise software developer and services company. Through this new partnership Ameri100 will enhance the depth and breadth of its solutions portfolio to help enterprises deal with the challenges of adopting new digital industrial technology, known as Industry 4.0, to better gather and analyze data across machines to enable faster, more flexible and more efficient processes. Specifically, Ameri100 will utilize Saartha’s enterprise software to address these challenges by expanding service offerings in the areas of location intelligence, rapid change implementation and efficient asset planning.

“This partnership is reflective of our strategy to develop relationships with key technology partners who can complement our service offerings, drive higher margin solutions sales and help customers become Intelligent Enterprises,” said Brent Kelton, Chief Executive Officer of Ameri100. “With Saartha’s software technology and our digital transformation and cloud expertise, we are positioned to be the ideal business partner for helping our customers adopt innovative technology.”

Saartha’s product offerings, including Location Intelligence and Intelligent Assets, provide customers a better way to visually analyze data across the enterprise and optimize scheduling routes to increase efficiencies in asset maintenance. This partnership will extend Ameri100’s capabilities to help its customers transform into Intelligent Enterprises as part of their digital transformation journey.

“We are delighted to partner with Ameri100. Our suite of products, together with Ameri100’s client network, creates a formidable team in the SAP ecosystem,” stated Ramakrishna Divanapu, Co-founder and Director of Saartha.

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

Corporate Contact:

Viraj Patel, Chief Financial Officer

IR@ameri100.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sanjay M. Hurry

LHA Investor Relations

(212) 838-3777

IR@ameri100.com

