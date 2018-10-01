01/10/2018 12:09:28

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading RNA medicines company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics towards rare, infectious, fibrotic, and respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, and provided a corporate update.

“Arcturus continues to make excellent progress,” said Joseph Payne, President & CEO of Arcturus Therapeutics.   “We are encouraged to see LUNAR-OTC and LUNAR-CF advancing in accordance with timelines and generating exciting preclinical data under the tutelage of a talented and growing management team.  Our strong balance sheet continues to support our ability to pursue our key value creating milestones. ”

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved key milestones as part of the agreement with the CF Foundation, triggering an undisclosed payment to Arcturus advancing LUNAR-CF to treat cystic fibrosis.

  • Demonstrated proof of concept for LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery of mRNA in OTC spf-ash mice, a model of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, the most common urea cycle disorder in humans. Filing an IND is currently expected in the second half of 2019 for LUNAR-OTC.

  • Presented preclinical data at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Research Conference in June:
    • Identified novel human mRNAs that yielded higher functionally-active CFTR protein levels compared to the natural sequence.
    • Achieved proof-of-concept for efficient nebulized delivery of mRNA to murine bronchial epithelial cells.

  • Appointed four new independent directors to the Board, effective May 29, 2018: Dr. Peter Farrell, Mr. Andrew Sassine, Mr. James Barlow and Dr. Magda Marquet.

  • Appointed Andrew Sassine as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 24, 2018. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

  • Appointed Kevin T. Skol as Senior VP of Business Development & Alliance Management, and Suezanne Parker Ph.D., as VP of Translational Biology.

  • Appointed Ernst & Young LLP as Company’s Independent Auditor.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, Arcturus reported a net loss of approximately $10.0 million, or ($0.99) per share, basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the second quarter of 2017 of $1.1 million, or ($0.54) per share, basic and diluted. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net loss was approximately $16.5 million, or ($1.65) per share, basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the six months ended 2017 of $2.4 million, or ($1.20) per share, basic and diluted.   The loss for the second quarter of 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes litigation and related costs arising from the previously disclosed dispute that was settled in May of 2018 and its related one-time charges of $4.9 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

  • Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $39.8 million as of June 30, 2018. 

     

  • Revenues in conjunction with strategic alliances and collaborations The Company enters into arrangements with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners that may contain upfront payments, license fees for research and development arrangements, research and development funding, milestone payments, option exercise fees and royalties on future sales.  For the second quarter of 2018, Arcturus reported revenue of $2.4 million, compared with $3.8 million during second quarter of 2017.  For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Arcturus reported revenue of $4.8 million, compared with revenue of $7.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2017.  

  • Operating Expenses Total operating expenses for the second quarter of the 2018 were $12.5 million compared with $4.8 million for the same period of 2017, including share-based compensation of $0.1 million and de minimus amount, respectively.  Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $21.5 million compared with $10.1 million for the same period in 2017, including share-based compensation of $0.2 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively.  The increase in operating expenses is primarily due to litigation and its related one-time costs of $4.9 million and $7.3 million, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.  The litigation and related one-time costs of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 included legal fees of $2.9 million, a $1.2 million director “tail” insurance policy and professional fees and other personnel costs of $0.8.  The litigation  and related one-time costs of $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included legal fees of $4.4 million, a $1.2 million director “tail” insurance policy and professional and other personnel costs of $1.7 million.  The Company is in the process of seeking reimbursement of a portion of the litigation and related one-time costs through its Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance policy and anticipates receiving partial reimbursement of these costs during the fourth quarter of 2018.  Additionally, the Company had higher expenditures in 2018 to support public company costs.

About Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies – UNA Oligomer chemistry and LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs pursuing rare diseases, Hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of RNA medicines including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (140 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ proprietary UNA technology can be used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information, visit www.Arcturusrx.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements.  Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the agreement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the potential filing of an IND for LUNAR-OTC, the appointment of new employees, and reimbursement of litigation costs under the Company’s D&O insurance policy.  Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including without limitation, an inability to develop and market product candidates.  Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Arcturus’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2018 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact

Neda Safarzadeh

Arcturus Therapeutics

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com

Arcturus Investor Contacts

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(646) 597-6983

mwood@lifesciadvisors.com

 

 ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Ltd. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(Unaudited)

 
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  

June 30,

2018

 

 

December 31,

2017

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments $39,777  $48,573 
Accounts receivable  1,371   480 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  534   1,815 

Total current assets

  41,682   50,868 
  
Other assets  2,640   1,156 

Total assets

 $44,322  $52,024 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

       

Current liabilities:

 

       
Accounts payable $2,781  $1,790 
Other current liabilities  15,472   9,250 

Total current liabilities

  18,253   11,040 
         
  Long term liabilities  8,274   7,190 

Total liabilities

  26,527   18,230 
  

Shareholders' equity

 

       

Total shareholders' equity

  17,795   33,794 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 $44,322  $52,024 
         

  

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Ltd. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

 
  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

 
  

(Unaudited)

 
  
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
  
  

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

  

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

  

2018

 

 

2017

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

 

Revenue in conjunction with strategic alliances 

and collaborations

 $2,386  $3,761  $4,753  $7,682 

Operating expenses:

                
Research and development, net  4,225   3,769   8,166   8,002 
General and administrative  8,233   1,058   13,331   2,092 
Total operating expenses  12,458   4,827   21,497   10,094 
Loss from operations  (10,072)  (1,066)  (16,744)  (2,412)
Finance (expense) income, net  122   (33)  223   (33)

Net loss

 $(9,950) $(1,099) $(16,521) $(2,445)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.99) $(0.54) $(1.65) $(1.20)

Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted

  10,057,048   2,031,599   10,042,522   2,031,599 
                 

  

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS Ltd. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

 
  

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 
  
 

 

For the quarter ended

 

(in thousands, except per share and share data)

 

June 30,

2018

  

March 31,

2018

 

 

December 31,

2017

 

 

September 30,

2017

 

 

June 30,

2017

  

March 31,

2017

 

                   

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Revenue in conjunction with strategic alliances and collaborations $2,386  $2,367  $2,020  $3,296  $3,761  $3,921 
Research & development expenses, net  4,225   3,941   3,030   4,886   3,769   4,233 
General and administrative expenses  8,233   5,098   3,957   1,523   1,058   1,034 
Net loss from operations  (10,072)  (6,672)  (4,967)  (3,113)  (1,066)  (1,346)
Net loss  (9,950)  (6,571)  (5,280)  (3,177)  (1,099)  (1,346)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.99) $(0.66) $(0.86) $(1.51) $(0.54) $(0.66)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and

diluted

  10,057,048   10,027,834   6,151,580   2,099,318   2,031,599   2,031,599 
                         
  

As of

 

                   
  

June 30,

2018

 

 

March 31,

2018

 

 

December 31,

2017

 

 

September 30,

2017

 

 

June 30,

2017

 

 

March 31,

2017

 

                   

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Working capital $23,429  $37,383  $39,828  $5,144  $6,432  $1,706 
Total assets $44,322  $52,483  $52,024  $12,221  $13,354  $9,678 
Shareholders' equity (deficit) $17,795  $27,543  $33,794  $(1,999) $(826) $253 

arcturus-therapeutics.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
30 Sep
 
Totalt irrelevant indlæg i en aktiedebat. Absolut ingen indflydelse på aktier.
27
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
15
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
09:29
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:15
Corcept Therapeutics Receives Orphan Designation for Relacorilant as Treatment for Pancreatic Cancer
12:09
Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
12:08
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
12:01
AVROBIO Receives No Objection to Clinical Trial Application from Health Canada for AVR-RD-02 Gene Therapy for Gaucher Disease
12:00
AVROBIO Announces Updated Clinical Data for AVR-RD-01 Gene Therapy in Fabry Disease
12:00
BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition
12:00
Codexis Appoints Claus Ladefoged to Global Enzyme Business Development Role
12:00
Trevena announces completion of leadership transition and appointment of new director
12:00
Asterias Biotherapeutics Announces Facilities and IP License Option Agreements

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 12:33:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-01 13:33:32 - 2018-10-01 12:33:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY