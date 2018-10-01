01/10/2018 22:05:41

B4MC GOLD MINES CHANGES NAME TO ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B4MC Gold Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK: RKFL) announced that on September 25, 2018, it filed a certificate of amendment (the “Amendment”) to its articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada to (i) amend its name from B4MC Gold Mines, Inc. to RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc., (ii) decrease the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 750,000,000 to 250,000,000, and (iii) authorize 50,000,000 shares of blank check preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share

The name change became effective as of September 28, 2018 on the Daily List of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. 

About RocketFuel Blockchain Company

RocketFuel Blockchain Company is developing technology to bring highly efficient check-out systems to eCommerce. These new check-out systems are based on blockchain technology and are designed to increase speed, security, and ease of use. RocketFuel believes that users of its technology will be able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget about the clunky cart paradigm of the past. Merchants will be able to implement new impulse buying schemes that may be unavailable in present day eCommerce sites. More information about RocketFuel is available at: rocketfuelblockchain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the reverse merger and related transactions which will be filed with the SEC on or before July 3, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information contact:

Gert Funk

Chief Executive Officer

Phone +33 6 81 83 41 20

Email press@rocketfuelblockchain.com

