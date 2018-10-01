01/10/2018 19:02:38

Biostrap and ZERO partner to help end prostate cancer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biostrap, a market leader in the wearable tech space, has been focused on providing clinical-quality health insights that empower consumers to live healthier lives. From measuring biometrics to providing insightful sleep analysis, Biostrap contextualizes and quantifies a person’s physiological well-being with easy to understand health data.

Today, Biostrap is announcing a partnership with ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer to promote prostate cancer prevention through measurable and demonstrable biometrics. The wearable platform will be joining ZERO on the front lines of fighting for a cure to prostate cancer.

Through healthy lifestyle choices and deep analysis of biometric data, ZERO and Biostrap plan to equip men of all ages with the tools necessary to mitigate the risks of prostate cancer and detect early signs.

“The Biostrap and ZERO partnership exemplifies the many different roles that quantifying and monitoring our bodies’ biometrics can play in a healthy life,” said Biostrap founder and CEO, Sameer Sontakey, “The end of prostate cancer will be brought about by education, physiological understanding, and continued support; ZERO and Biostrap are step in that direction.”

“We’ve spent the last 20 years spreading prostate cancer awareness and raising money for research and patient support. The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Series is the nation’s largest event series dedicated to men’s health. Our emphasis is on patient support and advocating for additional Federal funding for prostate cancer research," said Jamie Bearse, CEO at ZERO, "When prostate cancer is detected early, in the localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is nearly 99%. It is critical to provide men with the tools and knowledge to get regular checkups, and if diagnosed with prostate cancer, the resources to get support at multiple levels."

About Biostrap

Biostrap is a leading, wearable tech platform that uses a dual-device system to grant consumers actionable insights into their health. Machine learning technology and clinical-quality PPG sensors ensure that Biostrap users are tracking and utilizing the biometrical signals of their bodies.

About ZERO

For over 20 years, ZERO has been making a significant impact on the fight against the prostate cancer. Through education, patient support, and financial assistance, ZERO provides millions of affected men and families with the support they need. ZERO is also rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

Interview Opportunities

I would be happy to connect you with either Mark Kenczyk of ZERO or Sameer Sontakey of Biostrap for interviews or inquiries around the newly announced partnership.

For Editorial Contact:

Connor MacDonald

Head of Content at Biostrap

connor@biostrap.com

(562) 400 6785

