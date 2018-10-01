01/10/2018 12:00:00

BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition

Related content
27 Sep - 
CoBiz Shareholders Approve Merger with BOK Financial
25 Sep - 
BOK Financial’s Private Bank is changing its name to Pr..
04 Sep - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Preferred Bank,..

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: COBZ), forming the premier commercial bank in Colorado and Arizona. 

“The closing of the acquisition of CoBiz is a prominent milestone for our organization,” said Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer of BOK Financial. "The past performance of our two companies, the strength of our reputations, and the synergies between our business models made CoBiz a perfect merger partner for BOK Financial. Today we celebrate the culmination of both organization’s shared goal of serving the needs of our customers, employees, and communities.”

The combined organization is now uniquely positioned to win market share and expand its wide variety of products and services in both the Colorado and Arizona markets. The merger drives an internal rate of return in excess of 20 percent, and BOK Financial expects this acquisition to be six percent accretive to earnings in 2019, and nine percent accretive to earnings in 2020, the first full year with synergies.

The combination also projects to achieve annual cost savings of approximately 40 percent of CoBiz’s non-interest expense, as well as add strength in return on equity and return on assets, and provides further geographic diversity for the banks’ loan and deposit portfolio.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial's holdings include BOKF, NA, BOK Financial Securities, Inc. and The Milestone Group, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. and seven banking divisions: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, Colorado State Bank and Trust and Mobank. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides commercial and consumer banking, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CoBiz Financial Inc.’s and BOK Financial Corporation’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “continue,” “positions,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “prospects,” “possible” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “assume,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may”, or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from current projections.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CoBiz Financial Inc.’s and BOK Financial Corporation’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: difficulties and delays in integrating CoBiz Financial Inc.’s business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of BOK Financial Corporation’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, BOK Financial Corporation filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that included the Proxy Statement of CoBiz Financial Inc. and a Prospectus of BOK Financial Corporation, as well as other relevant documents concerning the transaction. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER E AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

A free copy of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about BOK Financial Corporation and CoBiz Financial Inc., may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (https://www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from CoBiz Financial Inc. at ir.cobizfinancial.com or from BOK Financial Corporation by accessing BOK Financial Corporation’s website at www.bokf.com. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus can also be obtained, free of charge, by directing a request to CoBiz Financial Inc. Investor Relations at CoBiz Financial Inc. Investor Relations, 1401 Lawrence Street, Suite 1200, Denver, CO, by calling (303) 312-3412, or by sending an e-mail to info@cobizfinancial.com or to BOK Financial Corporation Investor Relations at Bank of Oklahoma Tower, Boston Avenue at Second Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma, by calling (918) 588-6000 or by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@bokf.com.

Information regarding CoBiz Financial Inc.’s directors and executive officers is contained in CoBiz Financial Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 9, 2018, which are filed with the SEC.  Information regarding BOK Financial Corporation’s directors and executive officers is contained in BOK Financial Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 15, 2018, which are filed with the SEC.

For Further Information Contact:

Katy Hall                                              

Corporate Communications                                       

(918) 588-6502 

BOKF logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:00 BOKF
BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition
27 Sep BOKF
CoBiz Shareholders Approve Merger with BOK Financial
25 Sep BOKF
BOK Financial’s Private Bank is changing its name to Private Wealth
04 Sep HCP
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Preferred Bank, Cedar Fair, BOK Financial, Floor & Decor, TC PipeLines, LP, and HCP — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
23 Aug BOKF
BOK Financial receives regulatory approval for CoBiz acquisition
25 Jul BOKF
BOK Financial Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $114 million or $1.75 Per Share; Results Driven by Strong Loan Growth, Net Interest Margin Expansion, and Continued Expense Control; Quarterly Dividend Increased 11.1 percent to 50 Cents Per Share
17 Jul BOKF
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Envision Healthcare, CoBiz, and Cotiviti on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
06 Jul BOKF
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of CoBiz Financial Inc. to BOK Financial Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
05 Jul BOKF
BOK Financial Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
24 May TEVA
Research Report Identifies Brady, RA PHARMCTL INC, Sigma Designs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bridge, and BOK Financial with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

BOK Financial Corporatio.. 97.28 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:15
Corcept Therapeutics Receives Orphan Designation for Relacorilant as Treatment for Pancreatic Cancer
12:09
Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
12:08
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
12:01
AVROBIO Receives No Objection to Clinical Trial Application from Health Canada for AVR-RD-02 Gene Therapy for Gaucher Disease
12:00
Trevena announces completion of leadership transition and appointment of new director
12:00
Asterias Biotherapeutics Announces Facilities and IP License Option Agreements
12:00
AVROBIO Announces Updated Clinical Data for AVR-RD-01 Gene Therapy in Fabry Disease
12:00
BOK Financial completes CoBiz acquisition
12:00
Codexis Appoints Claus Ladefoged to Global Enzyme Business Development Role

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 12:33:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-01 13:33:36 - 2018-10-01 12:33:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY