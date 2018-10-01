01/10/2018 22:01:40

Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million Debt Offering

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 1, 2018 -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) ("Brunswick") announced today the pricing of its offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of 6.5 percent senior unsecured notes due 2048 under an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Brunswick also granted the underwriters of this offering an option to acquire up to an additional $26.25 million principal amount of the notes to cover any over-allotments.

Brunswick estimates that its net proceeds from this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts, but before deducting expenses and fees, will be approximately $169.5 million.  The offering is expected to close on Oct. 3, 2018, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Consistent with its capital strategy, Brunswick expects to use the proceeds from the offering to refinance a portion of the short-term bank loan entered into in connection with the recent $910 million acquisition of Power Products - Global Marine & Mobile business.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  A copy of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-866-718-1649; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at 1-800-294-1322; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks include, but are not limited to: adverse general economic conditions, including reductions in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; the risk that strategic acquisitions or divestitures may not provide business benefits; the possibility that the proposed Fitness business separation will not be consummated within the anticipated time period or at all; our ability to integrate targeted acquisitions, including the Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products; the potential for disruption to our business in connection with the Fitness business separation or Global Marine & Mobile Business of Power Products acquisition, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with these transactions; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from these transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; changes to U.S. trade policy and tariffs; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties, including as a the result of new tariffs on raw materials; negative currency trends; fiscal policy concerns; adequate financing access for dealers and customers and our ability to access capital and credit markets; maintaining effective distribution; loss of key customers; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; attracting and retaining skilled labor and implementing succession plans for key leadership; our ability to meet supply objectives; higher energy and fuel costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; absorbing fixed costs in production; managing expansion or consolidation of manufacturing facilities; outages or breaches of technology systems, which could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to meet pension funding obligations; managing our share repurchases; competitive pricing pressures; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price, in legal compliance with existing rules; maintaining product quality and service standards; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal and regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; having to record an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; certain divisive shareholder activist actions; international business risks; and weather and catastrophic event risks.

Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2017 and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's  leading consumer brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Ancor, Attwood, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, Czone, Del City, Garelick, Lenco Marine, Marinco, Mastervolt, Mercury, NAUTIC-ON, Park Power, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, Quicksilver and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine, Lankhorst Taselaar, Payne's Marine and BLA parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group  and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture.

Contact:   Daniel Kubera
    Director - Media Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone:   847-735-4617
Email:    daniel.kubera@brunswick.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Brunswick Corporation via Globenewswire

