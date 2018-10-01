Codexis Appoints Claus Ladefoged to Global Enzyme Business Development Role

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces the appointment of Claus Ladefoged as Director, Enzyme Business Development. Ladefoged has extensive experience in successfully building relationships and developing new business through his 27-year tenure at Novozymes A/S and Novo Nordisk A/S. In this newly created position, Ladefoged will report to Codexis CEO John Nicols.

“Claus is a great addition to the Codexis team for advancing our enzyme business development efforts given his in-depth understanding of enzyme solutions, his extensive first-hand experience in growing significant revenue portfolios, and his natural entrepreneurial style,” said Nicols. “His proven success in developing business opportunities and negotiating complex commercial contracts with some of the world’s largest corporations will be highly valuable as we further drive growth with our current customer base and open new customer opportunities.”

“I’m delighted to join Codexis and to bring my energies and experiences to help drive new innovative solutions to global customers leveraging Codexis’ high-value enzyme solutions,” said Ladefoged. “I see significant opportunities with the CodeEvolver® technology platform to rapidly develop and produce highly optimized proteins that can be custom-designed for a wide variety of potential applications.”

Ladefoged most recently served as Global Senior Key Account Manager for Novozymes A/S, where he played a key role as responsible for a number of larger customers within the House Hold Care Division. Prior to that, he was Acting Director for Novozymes A/S Customer Technical Support, overseeing a team of 40 professionals providing enzyme solutions for a variety of industries and applications and has also been responsible for enzyme characterization and the development of high-throughput screening assays for a number of leading enzyme products. Ladefoged was one of the original members of Novozymes A/S having worked for Novo Nordisk A/S for nine years prior to the spin out that created Novozymes A/S.

Ladefoged earned an M.Sc. in Biochemistry from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), where his thesis focused on peptide inhibition of enzymes, and he completed one year of studies at the University of California, Davis.

