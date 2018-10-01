01/10/2018 11:55:19

DNA Plc wins 5G frequency band

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 October 2018, 13.55 pm EEST

The 3.5 GHz frequency band (3,410-3,800 MHz) auction organised by the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority ended on 1 October 2018. DNA won the 5G frequency band it pursued for a price of EUR 21 million. The licence fee will be paid in equal instalments over the next five (5) years. The licence period is 15 years (1 January 2019-31 December 2033). 

The 5G frequency band will enable DNA to develop and strengthen its mobile data services. 5G will enable significantly faster mobile data and a shorter latency. This will in turn enable higher-quality and more versatile mobile data services for corporate and private customers.  

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 3.9 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

