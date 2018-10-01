DNA Plc wins 5G frequency band

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 October 2018, 13.55 pm EEST

The 3.5 GHz frequency band (3,410-3,800 MHz) auction organised by the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority ended on 1 October 2018. DNA won the 5G frequency band it pursued for a price of EUR 21 million. The licence fee will be paid in equal instalments over the next five (5) years. The licence period is 15 years (1 January 2019-31 December 2033).

The 5G frequency band will enable DNA to develop and strengthen its mobile data services. 5G will enable significantly faster mobile data and a shorter latency. This will in turn enable higher-quality and more versatile mobile data services for corporate and private customers.

