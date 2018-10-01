01/10/2018 17:12:13

Fnac Darty : Termination and implementation of a Liquidity Contract

Ivry, October 1st, 2018

Regulated information

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY PROVIDING CONTRACT ENTRUSTED TO ROTHSCHILD & CIE BANQUE

FNAC DARTY (ISIN FR0011476928) announces that after the close of trading on Tuesday, September 25th, 2018, the Liquidity contract entrusted to investment firm Rothschild & Cie Banque since June 20th 2013 was terminated.

At the close of trading on September 25th, 2018, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:

             

-       97,750 FNAC DARTY shares,

-       €360,967.54

As a reminder, as of the last statement on this agreement, June 30th, 2018, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account: 

-       69,000 FNAC DARTY shares,

-       €2,506,535.00

As a reminder, as of the implementation of the Liquidity Contract, June 20th, 2013, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account: 

-       0 FNAC DARTY shares,

-       €6,000,000.00

                

                

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH

NATIXIS ODDO BHF

As of September 26th, 2018, FNAC DARTY has entrusted ODDO BHF and NATIXIS with the implementation of a liquidity contract and for its market watch starting September 26th, 2018 in accordance with the Charter of Ethics established by the AMAFI and approved by the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of March 21st, 2011.

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources are allocated to ODDO BHF for the liquidity account:

-       97,750 FNAC DARTY shares,

-       €360,967.54

                

C

ONTACT

      

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS  Stéphanie Constand

stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 55 21 18 63

Press release in PDF

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Fnac Darty via Globenewswire

