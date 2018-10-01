01/10/2018 19:00:00

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Related content
13 Aug - 
Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Definitive Agree..
13 Aug - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Aaron's, Plains All ..
01 Aug - 
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Second Qu..

- Initial Annual Income of $110 Million -

- Increased Tenant Diversification with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. –

WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq:GLPI) ("GLPI" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of the real estate assets of five casino properties from Tropicana Entertainment, Inc. (“Tropicana”) for $964 million. The assets to be acquired are Tropicana Atlantic City, Tropicana Evansville, Tropicana Laughlin, Trop Casino Greenville and The Belle of Baton Rouge.  Concurrently, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) will acquire the operating assets of these properties and lease the real estate from the Company through a new master lease with a 15-year initial term and four 5-year renewal periods.  Initial annual rent is $87.6 million and the initial rent coverage is approximately 2.0x based on pro forma last twelve months ended June 30, 2018 Tropicana Adjusted EBITDA (excluding Aruba and Corporate) per ERI’s 8-k filed on September 6, 2018.  Terms of the new lease with Eldorado are similar to the Company’s existing Master Leases, except that for the first-five lease years the 2% annual escalation of Building Based Rent is subject to an adjusted revenue to rent ratio (as defined in the Master Lease) threshold for the properties in the aggregate of 1.2:1 and thereafter at 1.8:1.  Additionally, the Company provided a $246 million mortgage loan to Eldorado to finance its acquisition of the real estate assets of Lumiere Place from Tropicana, with initial annual interest payments of $22.4 million.  The combined properties include 350,000 casino square feet, 7,416 slot machines, 237 table games and 4,993 hotel rooms.

The Company funded the transaction with proceeds from the publicly registered senior unsecured notes offering, which closed on September 26, 2018, with an aggregate principal amount of $1.100 billion, plus proceeds from the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlino, commented, “We are pleased to consummate this accretive transaction, which materially increases our real estate income and further diversifies our geographic base.  The addition of Eldorado as a new tenant diversifies our cash flow and offers a new partner for potential future transactions.  To expedite the required transaction approvals, we worked with Eldorado to amend the initial purchase agreement for Lumiere Place and achieve an outcome with equivalent economic terms.  This new structure demonstrates our ability to offer innovative solutions that benefit our partners and shareholders.  The Company continues to expect this transaction along with our pending transaction with Penn National Gaming, Inc., Boyd Gaming Corp. and Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. to be accretive to our annual dividend by approximately 8% to 10%.  The Company anticipates providing updated dividend guidance upon completion of the pending transaction, which is expected later this month.”

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO are non-GAAP performance measures, which the Company believes may provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Further information regarding these measures and reconciliation to GAAP may be found in Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.’s SEC filings on the SEC’s website.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our relationship with Eldorado and Tropicana, the expected benefits of the transaction with Eldorado and Tropicana, the expected benefits of our pending transaction with Penn National Gaming, Inc., Boyd Gaming Corp. and Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc., and our expectations of growth and diversification. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: GLPI’s ability to realize the expected benefits of the transactions; adverse changes in general economic conditions in the regions or the industries in which GLPI, ERI and Tropicana operate, or general disruptions in the financial, debt, capital, credit or securities markets; GLPI’s ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI, including through GLPI's existing ATM program; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

Contact

Investor Relations – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.

Hayes Croushore

T: 610-378-8396

Email: hcroushore@glpropinc.com

Gaming&Leisure Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:00 ERI
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment
13 Aug ERI
Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Definitive Agreement to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
13 Aug ERI
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Aaron's, Plains All American Pipeline, Arrow Electronics, The Clorox, PVH, and Eldorado Resorts — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
01 Aug ERI
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
14 May ERI
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie Infrastructure, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, and Eldorado Resorts — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
25 Apr ERI
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
28 Feb ERI
Churchill Downs Incorporated to acquire Presque Isle Downs & Casino and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg
09 Feb ERI
New Research Coverage Highlights Universal Display, Apptio, DTE Energy, Eldorado Resorts, PHH, and MRC Global — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
21 Nov ADMP
Recent Analysis Shows Universal Display, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Eldorado Resorts, PHH, and MRC Global Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
2
Melinta Therapeutics and Menarini Group Enter Commercial Agreement for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin) and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection in 68 Countries
3
UPDATE: Nephros Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
4
Meatable to Feed the World with Breakthrough Single-Cell-based Meat Technology
5
American Kidney Fund Statement on Governor Jerry Brown’s Veto of SB 1156

Related stock quotes

Eldorado Resorts Inc 48.60 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:15
Security Now & IBM Release New Report on Endpoint Security Systems
20:13
Cincinnati Works & Jobcase Expand Biannual Job Fair
20:10
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Officially Opens In Costa Rica
20:08
Brookfield Residential 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Notice
20:08
CORRECTION – Infinera Comments on Recent Market Report
20:07
Sentien Biotechnologies Appoints Dr. Pedro Huertas as Chief Medical Officer
20:03
ARCOS resource management software to help Cleco Power accelerate cost recovery
20:02
City National Accepting Applications For Literacy Grants Totaling Up to $80,000
20:01
Worksoft Customers Innovate with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 20:31:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-01 21:31:55 - 2018-10-01 20:31:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY