Immunicum AB (publ) Gives Information on Trading Halt and Ongoing Negotiations for a Potential Collaboration

Press Release

1 October 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) Gives Information on Trading Halt and Ongoing Negotiations for a Potential Collaboration

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today announced that Nasdaq Stockholm decided to halt trading in the Company's share as a result of share price movements. Immunicum cannot assess whether these movements are related to information leakage from an ongoing negotiation for a development collaboration.

The Company therefore wishes to inform that Immunicum is in negotiations with a leading global pharmaceutical company regarding a development agreement for ilixadendel, an off the shelf cancer immune primer. It is currently not possible to assess whether these negotiations will lead to an agreement.

Under the collaboration agreement being negotiated, Immunicum expects to get access to a checkpoint inhibitor to be combined with ilixadencel in the planned Phase II study, ILIAD. The agreement will not be associated with any payments to Immunicum.

Immunicum will inform the market about the outcomes from the ongoing negotiations as soon as more specific information becomes available.

The information is such information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact persons detailed below on 1 October 2018 at 4.00 pm CET.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com 

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com 

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

 

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm www.immunicum.com

