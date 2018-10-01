01/10/2018 22:47:55

Loyola University New Orleans Celebrates Enrollment Increases, Academic Excellence, and Record-Setting Surge in Student Retention

(New Orleans – Oct. 1, 2018) Loyola University New Orleans proudly announces increases in undergraduate, law school, and overall enrollment as well as a surge in retention rates and increased academic excellence, as the university closes its enrollment data for the 2018-2019 academic year.

These impressive results have been achieved through an all-hands effort across campus that includes improved systems, new programs, and better storytelling,” said Loyola University New Orleans President Tania Tetlow. “The record-setting surge in retention together with increases in enrollment across the university show that not only are we attracting the best and brightest to Loyola University New Orleans, but they come here to flourish.”

Student retention is at an all-time high since the university began tracking this key measure in 2000. Student retention is a key measure in higher education, and Loyola is currently tracking retention of first-year students at 85 percent, demonstrating a remarkable 5 percentage point increase in just one year and an 8 percentage point increase over the last three years. Moreover, Loyola is showing increased retention of students at the sophomore and junior levels.

Undergraduate enrollment is up. Loyola University New Orleans currently has 2,698 full-time undergraduates, an increase of approximately 10 percent over the 2,455 full-time undergraduates enrolled in the fall semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. (An additional 299 students are enrolled as part-time undergraduate students.)

Overall enrollment is up. Overall enrollment at Loyola University New Orleans is up 11.5 percent, with 4,302 students, an increase from 3,858 students last year.

Enrollment of first-year students is holding strong with 768 enrolled first-year full-time students and 21 part-time students for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The law school exceeded its enrollment goal while raising academic credentials of first-year students by 4 points. The College of Law at Loyola University New Orleans has enrolled 166 full-time first-year law students for the 2018-2019 academic year, surpassing its enrollment goal of 150 first-year students. First-year law students show an increase on LSAT scores to a median score of 152, reflecting an impressive 4-point increase since last year.

Diversity remains remarkable. Students are geographically diverse, hailing from 48 states, 39 countries, and every economic sector. Overall, full-time undergraduate students at Loyola are 48 percent students of color. In this year’s freshman class (full-time students) 24 percent identifies as Hispanic and 20 percent identifies as African American.

The enrollment and retention increases at Loyola University New Orleans follow an organizational redesign that is focused on delivering the university mission, promoting student success, and offering high-demand programs.

Recent developments include: new enrollment management and retention techniques and strategies, implementation of student success coaching for all first-year students through a partnership with Inside Track, addition of the brand-new $1.2-million Pan-American Life Student Success Center, and expansion into new markets through online education as well as non-credit professional and continuing education courses

Loyola University New Orleans is a Catholic, Jesuit university located in the heart of the picturesque Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans. For more than 100 years, Loyola has helped shape the lives of its students, as well as the history of the city and the world, through educating men and women in the Jesuit traditions of academic excellence and service to others. Loyola’s more than 40,000 graduates serve as catalysts for change in their communities as they exemplify the comprehensive, values-laden education received at Loyola.

 

Patricia Murret

Loyola University New Orleans

504-352-8775

pmurret@loyno.edu

