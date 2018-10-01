Mueller Water Products Unveils New Brand Identity at Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) (the “Company”) introduced its new brand identity and refreshed logo at the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition (WEFTEC) and Conference today in New Orleans.

“Over the past 160 years, we’ve built a strong family of brands,” said Greg Rogowski, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mueller Water Products. “We’re taking our legacy of product excellence, customer service, technology and innovation from all of our brands and bringing them together to provide end-to-end water system solutions.”

Mueller Water Products brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, Jones®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.

The new brand identity aligns with the Company’s focus on delivering exceptional value to its customers. Together the collective products, services and professionals position Mueller Water Products as one of the only providers that can fulfill a utilities’ water system needs at the source, at the plant, below the ground, on the street and in the cloud.

Attendees can learn more about the new brand identity by visiting the Mueller booth 6225 at WEFTEC.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. For more information about Mueller Water Products, visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("MWP"),

and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, Jones®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

770-206-4131

ykokayi@muellerwp.com