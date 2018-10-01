01/10/2018 15:00:00

Nero Sees Notable Revenue Uplift by Selling Online with 2Checkout

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (formerly Avangate), a leader in eCommerce, payments and subscription billing solutions, today announces that Nero, a leader in multimedia technology, has seen revenue improvements for its online sales channel since working with 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform.  The improvements were made possible by the platform’s optimized order and payment processing system, and rich ecommerce and merchandizing functionality.  Nero has seen a revenue uplift of more than 6% from follow-ups on abandoned carts and unfinished payments, as well as over 10% increases in conversion rates on new acquisitions in several geographies, including key markets such as the USA and Germany.

A very popular multimedia suite with global recognition, Nero is strategically focused on improving the customer experience and retention and is looking to leverage first rate commerce platforms to offer the best possible purchase and renewal experience across channels, as well as achieve internal operational efficiencies and revenue gains. Nero is leveraging the Avangate Monetization Platform to sell perpetual licenses as well as subscription-based products, via online direct sales as well as in-app and additional sales channels.

We are impressed with the breadth and depth of the ecommerce and subscriptions functionality that the Avangate Monetization platform offers and with the conversion rate improvements and revenue uplifts we achieved,” declared Felix Hüning, Director eCommerce, Nero. “Especially as we put more emphasis on our subscription-based business, tools that help us increase client lifetime value – such as involuntary and voluntary churn prevention – are of the utmost importance. 2Checkout’s platform also offers great flexibility for adjacent hardware sales, which we are looking forward to leveraging soon. All in all, we are very pleased with working with the 2Checkout team,” added Hüning.

At 2Checkout, we are honored to have the opportunity to work with clients such as Nero. A software industry veteran, Nero has demonstrated the ability to constantly adapt to market changes and offer a world-class customer experience. We are honored to contribute to Nero’s success by supporting an essential part of the customer experience – monetization. We are looking forward to helping them simplify the complexity of selling multiple product models across multiple channels and international markets,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout’s Chief Revenue Officer.

For more details about 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform, visit the company’s website.

About Nero

Nero creates software that helps consumers around the world to enjoy their videos, photos and music simply. Nero produces widely used multimedia software, which contains powerful applications for media management, media streaming, video playback, video editing, video converting, content syncing and disc burning.

Nero is headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, has offices in Glendale, CA (USA), Yokohama (Japan) and Hangzhou (China).

For more information, visit www.nero.com.

About 2Checkout (formerly Avangate)

2Checkout, a Francisco Partners portfolio company, is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize sales conversion rates.  The company's clients include ABBYY, Absolute, Bitdefender, FICO, HP Software, Kaspersky Lab, and many more companies across the globe.

Avangate acquired 2Checkout in March 2017. More information about 2Checkout’s Avangate platform and related services can be found on www.avangate.com.

More information on 2Checkout can be found on www.2checkout.com

For further information contact:

Delia Ene, Avangate

Email: press@2checkout.com

Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654

avangate-is-now-2checkout-logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
15
09:29
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Thunderbird Resorts 2018 Half Year/Semi-Annual Report Filed

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:04
Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
15:02
Nutritional High Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Complete Previously Announced Acquisition of Green Therapeutics in Nevada
15:02
Total Voting Rights
15:00
Immunicum AB (publ) Gives Information on Trading Halt and Ongoing Negotiations for a Potential Collaboration
15:00
Raven Industries and Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons Work to Solve Great Challenges with Multi-Year Partnership
15:00
Microdrones Goes Big with Release of mdLiDAR3000, as well as Two New mdMapper Systems
15:00
Nero Sees Notable Revenue Uplift by Selling Online with 2Checkout
15:00
UPS Employees Advance 2020 Goal To Contribute 20 Million Volunteer Hours Of Service In Communities Around The World
15:00
Advent Capital Management Strengthens European Team and Promotes Portfolio Manager in the U.S. After Reaching Peak Assets

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 15:22:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-01 16:22:18 - 2018-10-01 15:22:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY