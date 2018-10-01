01/10/2018 08:54:00

Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 28

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    28.09.2018 PSDU     IE00B23LNQ02 1,950,001  USD      39,227,309    20.11656
FTSE RAFI
All-World
3000 UCITS
ETF

