Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 1

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 28 September 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1345.02p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1338.14p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1367.37p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1360.49p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

