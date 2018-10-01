01/10/2018 17:32:41

Nytec Tenth Most Innovative Design Studio in Americas and Europe: Earns Red Dot Seal of Distinction

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nytec, a design, engineering, and manufacturing management consulting firm that provides end-to-end solutions to make on-demand consumer lifestyle products a reality, today announced it won two of the coveted 2018 Red Dot Awards. Nytec has also earned the tenth position on the 2018 Red Dot Design Ranking of the top design studios in the Americas and Europe. The “Red Dot” is internationally recognized as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. 

“The Red Dot Award is the industry standard and this win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Nytec team. From the vision to creation, developing consumer lifestyle products with amazing design is no easy task and the team wholeheartedly deserves this award,” said Richard Lerz, CEO, Nytec.

In 2018, the Nytec team’s two winning concepts are the Contour and the Intersection portable speakers. 

Contour Speaker: Slender and light enough to fit into your hand, this Dynaudio speaker is very attractive with its softly shaped wooden base, and easy to carry, on the go design. To set Dynaudio apart, the team aimed for a modern and classy look, while still honoring its heritage. The design shows the softness of the speakers and the balance of precision of metal and walnut wood.

Intersection Speaker:  The team designed this speaker with young customers in mind to introduce them to the premium audio brand that Dynaudio is, and let them make their first step towards becoming true audio connoisseurs. The active subwoofer and tweeter was designed to produce rich bass and a high-frequency sound, and the front of the speaker is made of anodized aluminum and matt plastic. A simple, black color subtly reveals the contrast in texture when viewed up close.

About Nytec, Inc.

Focused on hospitality, IoT, oil and gas, smart cities and wearable technologies, Nytec's world-class designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex problems, anchored around delivering the ultimate user experience into compelling, simple solutions that span hardware, software and services. https://www.Nytec.com

Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle for Nytec, Inc.

Groshelle Communications

415.307.1380

heidi@groshelle.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5578eb54-6eea-4507-9b4e-d7024159386c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51701871-601c-493c-adbc-6a533c5386cf

