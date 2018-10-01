01/10/2018 15:00:00

ORIJEN Pet Food Heads to Austin on October 20 to Host an “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” Brunch Event for Pet Lovers & Pups

From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Boiler Nine, Pet Lovers & their dogs will be treated to a complimentary brunch while learning about the ingredients and nutritional benefits of ORIJEN branded products

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, Austin area Pet Lovers and their dogs are invited to a free “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” brunch, taking place at Boiler Nine, located at 800 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX, 78701. This brunch is part of a nationwide series of events hosted by award-winning ORIJEN Pet Food, aimed at educating Pet Lovers on why their canine companions deserve the world’s best pet food that is Biologically Appropriate, containing Fresh Regional Ingredients in their diet.

From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. it’ll be the ultimate dog’s day out in Austin, as Pet Lovers enjoy complimentary cuisine inspired by the ingredients found in ORIJEN dog food, while their dogs will enjoy ORIJEN freeze-dried treats. Plus, the first 50 guests who arrive will be gifted a “doggie bag” of items valued at over $50. Space is limited, so interested Pet Lovers should RSVP soon to reserve their spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-like-your-orijen-dog-brunch-in-austin-registration-50627110049.

“ORIJEN is designed to be the highest quality, most Biologically Appropriate food for dogs, rich and diverse in fresh meat and protein, always made with Fresh Regional Ingredients. We want Pet Lovers to know that we believe it is important for dogs to eat as healthy as their owners. That’s why we’re hitting the road to host the Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog brunches – because a great way to learn about the most nutritious ingredients is to eat from a menu inspired by them,” said Julie Washington, chief marketing officer at Champion Petfoods.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning more than 25 years. Its ORIJEN and ACANA brands feature unmatched inclusions of Fresh Regional Ingredients and are made exclusively in Champion’s own kitchens. Founded in the small town of Barrhead, Alberta, Champion now exports to more than 85 countries around the world. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com

ORIJEN-Logo-Share.png

