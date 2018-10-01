01/10/2018 15:00:00

Raven Industries and Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons Work to Solve Great Challenges with Multi-Year Partnership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN), a leader in engineering, manufacturing and technological innovation; and Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons, a premier leadership organization for girls; announce a three-year partnership to create a cooperative learning environment offering Girl Scouts hands-on, minds-on activities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

With a vision to positively impact our world through highly innovative technology, Raven Industries is an ideal program partner for Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons. Together, the organizations are engaging young women in STEM topics and scientific reasoning while equipping them with leadership skills to take action and make the world a better place.

“Raven is proactively investing in education that encourages young girls and women to enter STEM fields because they are so underrepresented in these areas,” said Jan Matthiesen, Vice President of Human Resources. “Our partnership with Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons will help spark an interest in STEM for young females at a critical age — and will foster that interest as they continue to explore the opportunities that come along with a STEM-related job.”

“We know that when girls are given the opportunity, they change the world! This partnership with Raven allows girls to combine STEM learning with leadership development,” said Marla Meyer, CEO of Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons. “By inspiring girls to discover more of what they really care about, we have an opportunity to prepare the next generation of female leaders in the STEM industry.”

Three Girl Scout program opportunities will be aligned with Raven’s innovative experts and state-of-the-art facilities:

The first program, Solving Great Challenges: Feeding the World with Technology, educates on Raven’s commitment to precision agriculture products that promote environmental stewardship. Girl Scouts participating in the program will learn about and try out the technologies used to meet the challenge of feeding an increasing population, solder their own sensor, and participate in a tech-driven challenge. Additional programs featuring Raven technology are in process of being developed.

Second, Raven will offer Girl Scouts an exclusive “Day in the Life” Job Shadow experience, where a girl will be matched with a female Raven professional within the girl’s area of STEM interest. The Job Shadow opportunity provides real-life insights into how girls can prepare for successful careers in STEM.

Lastly, to further promote closing the gender gap in the STEM Industry, a scholarship supported by Raven will be made available to Girl Scouts. The unique opportunity will allow Raven to further encourage girls to study STEM subjects through higher education.

With this partnership, Raven Industries and Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons will work together to advance STEM interest and ensure that girls become strong applicants in a much-needed workforce. The partnership will launch with the Solving Great Challenges: Feeding the World with Technology program taking place on October 11 at the Raven Industries headquarters in downtown Sioux Falls.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons

Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons is a non-profit organization that serves nearly 13,000 members in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. We are committed to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. For more information visit https://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/ or call 1-800-666-2141.

Contact Information

Lisa McElrath (Koch), Communications & Marketing ManagerStacey Andernacht, Communications Manager
Raven Industries, Inc.Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons
+1 (605) 336-2750+1 (605) 271-9705

lisa.mcelrath@ravenind.com

staceya@gsdakotahorizons.org

Source: Raven Industries

 

