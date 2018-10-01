Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 2 October 2018 in the ISIN below.
Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).
ISIN:
DK0060315604
Name:
Ress Life Investments
Volume before change:
59,366 shares (EUR 29,683,000)
Change:
962 shares (EUR 481,000)
Volume after change:
60,328 shares (EUR 30,164,000)
Subscription price:
EUR 1,516.03
Face value:
EUR 500
Short name:
RLAINV
Orderbook ID:
114492
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66