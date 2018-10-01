Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 2 October 2018 in the ISIN below.

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0060315604 Name: Ress Life Investments Volume before change: 59,366 shares (EUR 29,683,000) Change: 962 shares (EUR 481,000) Volume after change: 60,328 shares (EUR 30,164,000) Subscription price: EUR 1,516.03 Face value: EUR 500 Short name: RLAINV Orderbook ID: 114492

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66