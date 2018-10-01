01/10/2018 23:15:28

TESARO Announces Data Presentations at the SITC 2018 Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that data from a total of five abstracts will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting from November 7-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

“At this year’s SITC Annual Meeting, we are excited that several abstracts will be presented highlighting data from our rapidly advancing immuno-oncology portfolio, including an oral presentation of the first clinical data of TSR-022, our anti-TIM-3 antibody, in combination with TSR-042, our anti-PD-1 antibody,” said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. “In addition, data from the GARNET trial of TSR-042 in recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will be featured in a poster presentation. TSR-042 is the foundation of our lung cancer strategy and provides a strategic advantage for TESARO in further developing niraparib, TSR-022, and TSR-033, our anti-LAG-3 antibody.”

Please plan to visit TESARO at Booth #333 for information about our pipeline.  

Details of TESARO’s oral and poster presentations are as follows (all times local):

TSR-022 (anti-TIM-3)

A phase 1 study of TSR-022, an anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibody, in combination with TSR-042 (anti-PD-1) in patients with colorectal cancer and post-PD-1 NSCLC and melanoma (AMBER)

Oral presentation; Abstract: 10877; Session: Friday, November 9, 2018, 2:15 PM – 4:50 PM

Poster Number: O21; Location: Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Triple checkpoint blockade targeting PD-1, TIM-3, and LAG-3 improves T cell reinvigoration and antitumor efficacy over single and double combinations

Poster Number: P365; Abstract: 10823; Location: Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The antitumor efficacy of TIM-3 blockade in a murine model of sarcoma

Poster Number: P677; Abstract: 10720; Location: Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

TSR-042 (anti-PD-1)

GARNET: Preliminary safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetic, and biomarker characterization from a Phase 1 clinical trial of TSR-042 (anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody) in patients with 

recurrent/advanced NSCLC

Poster Number: P326; Abstract: 10853; Location: Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

TSR-033 (anti-LAG-3)

A phase 1 dose escalation study of TSR-033, an anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors (CITRINO)

Poster Number: P325; Abstract: 10332; Location: Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

About TSR-042, TSR-022, and TSR-033

TSR-042 is an investigational humanized anti-programmed death (PD)-1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the PD-1 receptor and effectively blocks its interaction with the ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. TSR-042 is the only anti-PD-1 therapy being studied as monotherapy every 3 weeks for 4 doses then every 6 weeks thereafter. TSR-042 was developed as part of the collaboration between TESARO and AnaptysBio, Inc. This collaboration was initiated in March of 2014, and is focused on the development of monospecific antibody drugs targeting PD-1, TIM-3 (TSR-022), and LAG-3 (TSR-033), in addition to a bi-specific antibody drug candidate targeting PD-1/LAG-3 (TSR-075).

About TESARO

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by acquiring, developing and commercializing safer and more effective therapeutics. For more information, visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor/Media Contact:

Kate Rausch

Director, Investor Relations

1.781.257.2505

krausch@tesarobio.com

TESARO® logo_RGB_small.png

