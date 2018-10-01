01/10/2018 22:00:00

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company’s common stock on October 31, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be October 16th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of June 30, 2018, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.0 trillion of assets, including approximately $16.9 billion of “high yield” investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
20
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
27 Sep
VELO
  Hermed en lille opsummering for dem som har lyst, eller er nye i aktien: Hvor Envarsus er placeret..
16
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
09:29
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
14
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
12
15:49
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
2
Melinta Therapeutics and Menarini Group Enter Commercial Agreement for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin) and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection in 68 Countries
3
UPDATE: Nephros Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
4
American Kidney Fund Statement on Governor Jerry Brown’s Veto of SB 1156
5
Thinfilm Customer Slikhaar to Launch Interactive Products in Beauty and Personal Care Market

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:15
NewLink Genetics Announces Indoximod Biomarker Data and Prodrug NLG802 Pharmacokinetic Data to be Presented at SITC 2018
22:15
Nancy E. Graves, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New Jersey Appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council
22:15
Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure Announce Closing of the Provincially Regulated Portion of the Previously Announced Natural Gas Gathering & Processing Transaction
22:07
Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22:06
Scholar Rock to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting the Role of TGFβ1 Inhibition in Overcoming Checkpoint Resistance at the SITC Annual Meeting
22:05
B4MC GOLD MINES CHANGES NAME TO ROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN
22:01
Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million Debt Offering
22:01
Dorel Home Acquires UK Furniture Distributor and Expands European Footprint
22:00
Post Holdings, with Thomas H. Lee Partners, Announces Completion of Separate Capitalization of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 22:31:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-01 23:31:09 - 2018-10-01 22:31:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY