The Prescott Companies Selected to Manage Laurel and Magnolia Community Association

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa company, has been selected as the management company for Laurel and Magnolia Community Association located in San Marcos, California.

The Laurel and Magnolia Community Association is comprised of 293 townhomes and offers amenities including a pool with BBQ pits and fire areas, spa, and tot lot. The community is located near Mission Bay, several parks, and within walking distance to the beach.

“The Prescott Companies is excited to have been named as the new management company for the Laurel and Magnolia Community Association,” stated Jessica Williams, The Prescott Companies branch vice president. “Our team will be on-site and working closely with the board of directors to oversee the day-to-day operations and provide residents with the best management and lifestyle services available.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

