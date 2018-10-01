01/10/2018 19:58:49

The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City Offers New Year’s Eve Wedding Package

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City is giving couples-to-be big incentives to host their wedding nuptials at the Arlington wedding venue this New Year’s Eve. Though summer and fall are usually the most popular seasons for weddings in the Washington DC region, many couples are adding a festive flair to their wedding by hosting it on one of the biggest party nights of the year. 

According to Carole Sala, Director of Catering Sales at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, and a wedding specialist for over 25 years, there are many reasons to host a wedding on the 31st of December, citing it as a great time to celebrate well into the night and capitalize on the party atmosphere of the holiday.

Making the Big Countdown a part of the celebration is another great way to turn the night into something truly unforgettable. Add in exceptional services to the mix - think in-room spa treatments, afternoon tea, as well as luxury accommodations and you’ve got all the elements for an unforgettable night to remember.

To make the night at the hotel’s Arlington reception venue even more memorable for the bride and groom to be, The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City’s New Year’s Eve Wedding Promotion includes:

  • 5% off wedding package pricing

  • Complimentary bartender and coat check attendant fees

  • An additional complimentary night in the Bridal Suite

  • Complimentary New Year’s Eve party supplies including hats, tiaras, noisemakers, etc.

  • 25% discount on up-lighting in the Grand Ballroom

  • Honeymoon breakfast for two served in your suite on New Year’s Day

  • Triple Rewarding Events points

The Ritz-Carlton certified wedding and event planners in Arlington are experienced in traditional, modern and cultural weddings, accommodating diverse ethnic and religious requirements. Pulling from the hotel’s more than 17,000 square feet of event space the hotel’s wedding specialists create the foundation for an unforgettable celebration.

Offer is valid on weddings of $25,000 or more booked on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, or Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. For details please contact Sabine Rada, Catering Manager at 703-412-2722

About The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

The history of Arlington, the monuments of Washington, DC and the grand stature of the Pentagon are all within reach from The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. The luxury hotel offers access to surrounding sights beyond its walls as well as desirable amenities within, striking a chord with guests seeking convenience in every aspect of their stay. Guests can enjoy globally inspired dining at Fyve Restaurant and Lounge, where dishes are crafted with locally sourced ingredients. Event spaces and services including planning, catering and a Grand Ballroom let guests host a reception for up to 800. Stylish, spacious guest rooms and suites with city views and Club Level accommodations and lounge access create a comfortable refuge. The hotel also offers a state-of-the-art fitness center with a sauna and steam room, plus indoor access to the Pentagon City Metro station from the hotel, just two stops from downtown DC and the airport.

