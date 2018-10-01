Top Dry Bulk & Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed dry bulk and container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. These panels will take place at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum to be held in New York City on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Featuring senior executives from 35 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL

Panelists:

Mr. Carlos Pena, Commercial Director - C Transport Maritime S.A.M.

Mr. John C. Wobensmith, President & CEO – Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Mr. Per Heiberg, CFO – Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President – Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, President & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

CONTAINER SECTOR PANEL

Panelists:

Mr. Howard Finkel, Executive Vice President – COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Inc.

Mr. Tasos Aslidis, CFO – EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Mr. Ian Webber, CEO – Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Mr. Gilbert B. Kaplan, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade of the United States Department of Commerce

Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime – Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

