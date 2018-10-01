01/10/2018 20:00:00

Top Dry Bulk & Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed dry bulk and container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. These panels will take place at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum to be held in New York City on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Featuring senior executives from 35 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL

Panelists:

  • Mr. Carlos Pena, Commercial Director - C Transport Maritime S.A.M.

  • Mr. John C. Wobensmith, President & CEO – Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

  • Mr. Per Heiberg, CFO – Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

  • Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President – Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

  • Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, President & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

CONTAINER SECTOR PANEL

Panelists:

  • Mr. Howard Finkel, Executive Vice President – COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Inc.

  • Mr. Tasos Aslidis, CFO – EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

  • Mr. Ian Webber, CEO – Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

  • Mr. Gilbert B. Kaplan, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade of the United States Department of Commerce

  • Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime – Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

REGISTRATION

To register please go to the link below:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2018NYmaritime/

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • New York City Economic Development Corporation • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Clay Maitland • Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • Tototheo Maritime

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABN AMRO • Blank Rome LLP • Clyde & Co. • Citi • DVB • NORD L/B • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: The American Club • Australis Maritime Limited • Clarksons Platou Securities • Evercore • Orrick  • RMK Maritime • Stifel • Tufton Oceanic • VesselsValue • Wartsila • YieldStreet Marine Finance • Ardmore Shipping Corporation • C Transport Maritime S.A.M. • d’Amico International Shipping • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk Shipping • Epic Gas • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Genco Shipping & Trading • GMS • Golden Ocean • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. • International Seaways, Inc. • Navig8 Americas • Odfjell SE • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Star Bulk Carriers • Team Tankers International • TORM A/S

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: AAL Shipping • Deutsche Bank • Flott & Co. PC • Niki Shipping • Sea Trade Holdings

MEDIA PARTNERS: Lloyd’s List • Maritime Executive • Ship2Shore • TradeWinds • WorldOils

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Chamber of Shipping of America • Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce • Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce • New York Maritime Inc. • Partnership of New York City • New York Shipping Association, Inc. • Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2018NYmaritime/

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com.

ORGANIZER

CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States and Europe all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

CapitalLink.jpg

