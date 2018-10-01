01/10/2018 14:58:00

Total Voting Rights

Related content
28 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 1

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (“the Company”)

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 September 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 35,916,028 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 September 2018, the Company held 5,000,000 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 35,916,028 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 1 October 2018

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:58 E:BEEP
Total Voting Rights
28 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Sep E:BEEP
Portfolio Update
21 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Sep E:BEEP
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Husky Energy Proposes to Acquire MEG Energy for $11 per Share in Cash and Shares in Transaction Valued at $6.4 Billion
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, ORCL and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Thunderbird Resorts 2018 Half Year/Semi-Annual Report Filed

Related stock quotes

Blackrock Emerging Europ.. 326.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:04
Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
15:02
Nutritional High Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Complete Previously Announced Acquisition of Green Therapeutics in Nevada
15:02
Total Voting Rights
15:00
Immunicum AB (publ) Gives Information on Trading Halt and Ongoing Negotiations for a Potential Collaboration
15:00
Microdrones Goes Big with Release of mdLiDAR3000, as well as Two New mdMapper Systems
15:00
Nero Sees Notable Revenue Uplift by Selling Online with 2Checkout
15:00
UPS Employees Advance 2020 Goal To Contribute 20 Million Volunteer Hours Of Service In Communities Around The World
15:00
Advent Capital Management Strengthens European Team and Promotes Portfolio Manager in the U.S. After Reaching Peak Assets
15:00
ORIJEN Pet Food Heads to Austin on October 20 to Host an “Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog” Brunch Event for Pet Lovers & Pups

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 October 2018 15:22:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-01 16:22:34 - 2018-10-01 15:22:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY